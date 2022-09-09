ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited

FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High

Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche briefing the press about the fire at the new Doherty High School pic.twitter.com/OERZnLspUl— Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) September 12, 2022 WORCESTER — City fire crews and investigators remain at the scene where a three-alarm blaze broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Marlborough & Hudson Ramps To Close Overnight Sept. 12-13-14 For Bridge Repair

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the on-ramps from Route 290 eastbound to Route 495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed nightly on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HUDSON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Fitchburg

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon. The raging blaze on Milk Street was upgraded to a third alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to the Fitchburg Fire Department’s Facebook page. There was no information released on potential injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for...
FITCHBURG, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Metrowest Women’s Fund Donates $71,000 To Support Single Mother Students at MassBay Community College

WELLESLEY – The Metrowest Women’s Fund has generously donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. These funds will provide financial assistance to these students for non-tuition-related emergencies they may encounter while pursuing their studies, including childcare expenses, housing costs, living expenses, and other basic needs.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy