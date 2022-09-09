Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck Sunday Night & Driver Cited
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck by a car Sunday night, September 11 in Framingham. The incident happened at 6:34 p.m. at 1400 Worcester Road, according to police. A man was “crossing the parking lot driveway of 1400 Worcester Road when he was struck by individual turning onto Route 9 from the parking lot,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Avoiding Deer, Vehicle Lands On Its Roof
FRAMINGHAM – A woman driver, trying to avoid a deer in the road, rolled over her vehicle on Friday night, September 9, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Edmands Road and Grove Street at 10;25 p.m. The female driver “drove off road to avoid a...
Framingham Police: Minor Injuries in Cyclist vs Motorcyclist Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two individuals suffered minor injuries in a crash between bicycle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, September 10. The incident happened at Concord Street at 1:14 p.m. A “male cyclist attempted to cross Route 9 overpass and was struck by a motorcycle operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche briefing the press about the fire at the new Doherty High School pic.twitter.com/OERZnLspUl— Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) September 12, 2022 WORCESTER — City fire crews and investigators remain at the scene where a three-alarm blaze broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The...
BREAKING: Medical Helicopter Requested For Rollover Holliston Crash
HOLLISTON – A medical helicopter has been request for a serious crash in Holliston tonight, September 11. The helicopter is expected to land at the Warren Center in Ashland. The rollover crash happened on Highland Street near Summit Point Road just before 10 p.m. The single-vehicle crash has multiple...
UPDATE: Framingham DPW Repairs Water Main Break in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham DPW crews have repaired a major water main break in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, September 8. The break was near Sudbury Landing in the Stapleton Elementary neighborhood. Sudbury Landing is a dead end street with a 14-house subdivision built in the...
Worker hospitalized after fire at Doherty High School in Worcester
A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
Marlborough & Hudson Ramps To Close Overnight Sept. 12-13-14 For Bridge Repair
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the on-ramps from Route 290 eastbound to Route 495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed nightly on Monday, September 12, Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
Police: Female Assaulted Outside Framingham Mexican Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Police responded to Taqueria Mexico in downtown Framingham for a disturbance at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. “A female was assaulted by two unknown females outside of the establishment,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The injured woman was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Pleasant and Temple Streets
FRAMINGHAM – Reports of a serious crash at Temple and Pleasant streets tonight, September 8. Traffic is being detoured as of 4:45 p.m. Expect delays in the area. SOURCE will update when we have more facts confirmed.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash on Grant Street
FRAMINGHAM – No one was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Grant Street and Everit Avenue on Thursday morning, September 8. The crash happened at 11:58 a.m. One driver was “cited for stop sign violation,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Framingham Police: Cyclist & Vehicle Collide at Fay Road Intersection
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck at the intersection of Route 135 and Fay Road. The “collision” happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection, said police. The adult male cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle. The cyclist was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. No...
SOURCE Editor To Read Campfire Tales at McAuliffe Library Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – SOURCE editor Susan Petroni will read “Terrifying Campfire Tales” on Thursday night, September 15 at the Christa McAuliffe Library. Petroni is the latest community member to participate in the branch library series. Tales begin at 7 p.m. in the Astronaut’s Grove outside at the library...
Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Fitchburg
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Fitchburg Sunday afternoon. The raging blaze on Milk Street was upgraded to a third alarm at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to the Fitchburg Fire Department’s Facebook page. There was no information released on potential injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
Police: Resident Reports Bus Turning Around on Lawn
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham resident called police to report vandalism on Tuesday, September 6. Police said the reporting party said a “bus drove on the lawn to turn around causing damage,” said the police spokesperson. The incident happened at 2:33 p.m. at 290 Edgell Road. The “bus...
Metrowest Women’s Fund Donates $71,000 To Support Single Mother Students at MassBay Community College
WELLESLEY – The Metrowest Women’s Fund has generously donated $71,000 to MassBay Community College to support students who are single mothers. These funds will provide financial assistance to these students for non-tuition-related emergencies they may encounter while pursuing their studies, including childcare expenses, housing costs, living expenses, and other basic needs.
