California ISO planning another Flex Alert for Friday

Due to the continuing heat, Kern County is facing another flex alert issued for Thursday this time until 10 p.m.

In addition, California ISO is also planning another flex alert for Friday. This one will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator recommends using your appliances after the alert is over and also raising your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

What to do BEFORE a Flex Alert

Pre-cool home by lowering the thermostat

Use major appliances

Close window coverings

Charge devices

What to do DURING a Flex Alert

Set the thermostat to 78° or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Use fans for cooling

Unplug unused item

More energy-saving tips

For those trying to stay cool Thursday night most cooling centers are open in Kern County and its surrounding areas. Locations in Arvin, Bakersfield, Maricopa, Shafter, and Taft are open. Those in Lake Isabella, Frazier Park, California City, and Rosamond are closed. However, Friday cooling centers are expected to be closed in Bakersfield, except those in Arvin, Shafter, and Taft.

The California ISO recommends staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water. They also say to wear a hat and loose-fitting clothing. Pre-cooling your house before the flex alert can also be a help to help you beat the heat.