Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Expected witness lists issues in federal case against former officer Joshua Jaynes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former FBI agent and former long-time federal prosecutor said Joshua Jaynes, one of the LMPD officers indicted federally in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor, has not been given a legally fair shot even before his trial begins. Mark Wohlander, who expects to testify...
Wave 3
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
Imagine going on vacation with your two children and then having to return home without them. That is what happened to Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner. Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County. Updated: 6 hours ago. The three fires were all within about a half mile...
Wave 3
LMPD streamlining internal affairs investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is in the middle of making 150 reforms to improve how police officers do their job. The reform efforts started following Breonna Taylor’s death and the public’s demand for justice. Metro and LMPD have been working through issues identified by...
Wave 3
Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County
Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville. Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville wants to find its own signature drink!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
24-year-old facing murder, intoxication charges after deadly crash on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested Saturday morning after a deadly crash killed one girl and left another with serious injuries. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro officials said. Court documents said a passenger vehicle with four people inside...
Wave 3
Louisville officers arrest man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after police accused him of shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When officers arrived,...
Wave 3
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police. Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from...
Wave 3
Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bridging the gap between police and the public. That’s what Mayor Fischer and LMPD chief Erika Shields tried to do Saturday afternoon. They hosted a virtual forum to talk about public safety reforms. The shooting of Breonna Taylor created a rift between LMPD and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Man, woman killed in double shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street at Cedar Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers...
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood has been identified. Gage Lankford died on Sunday due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound at South 3rd Street near I-264, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. According to the Louisville...
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
Wave 3
Russell neighborhood residents ask if economic development will reduce gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The peace of a late summer afternoon was broken by gun violence in the Russell neighborhood. A double homicide Saturday afternoon became the latest headline in three years of triple-digit Louisville homicides. The victims were identified as 26-year-old Edward Lamont Smith and 24-year-old Alexis McCrary, both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
Wave 3
LMPD graduates 20 new recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
Wave 3
Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences. Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th...
Comments / 0