Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD streamlining internal affairs investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is in the middle of making 150 reforms to improve how police officers do their job. The reform efforts started following Breonna Taylor’s death and the public’s demand for justice. Metro and LMPD have been working through issues identified by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating 3 ‘suspicious’ overnight fires in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police. Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pablo Cano
Wave 3

Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bridging the gap between police and the public. That’s what Mayor Fischer and LMPD chief Erika Shields tried to do Saturday afternoon. They hosted a virtual forum to talk about public safety reforms. The shooting of Breonna Taylor created a rift between LMPD and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man, woman killed in double shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street at Cedar Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood has been identified. Gage Lankford died on Sunday due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound at South 3rd Street near I-264, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. According to the Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD graduates 20 new recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences. Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th...
SIMPSONVILLE, KY

