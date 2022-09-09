ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate

By BOB CHRISTIE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnssh_0hntIag800
1 of 2

PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.

The commission vote came a day after Hobbs and Lake appeared at an Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry event where each was questioned separately by Chamber president Danny Seiden.

Hobbs’ campaign manager addressed the commission before its decision, pointing to Lake’s performance in the raucous June 29 Republican primary debate, which she devolved into chaos that she said made Arizona the subject of national ridicule.

“I think it’s pretty clear that she only wants to create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate,” campaign manager Nicole DeMont said. “But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”

DeMont had pointed to that debate as a primary reason for not agreeing to the upcoming debate in a letter to the commission last week.

Lake attorney Timothy La Sota urged the four participating commission members to reject the format change. Commissioner Amy Chan, who works as Hobb’s lawyer at the secretary of state’s office, recused herself.

The debate is set to be moderated by Ted Simons, a veteran interviewer who has overseen countless Clean Elections debates since joining Arizona PBS as host of the public affairs show Arizona Horizon in 2007.

“This is not only an insult to the voters of Arizona, that they can’t look at these candidates and make a judgment for themselves, it’s an insult to this commission,” La Sota said. “And it’s an insult to Mr. Simons, and it’s a cop out.”

La Sota said allowing the change would damage the commission’s credibility and set a precedent allowing any candidate to bow out and still get air time. The commission normally allows candidates whose opponents decline debates to appear with Simons for a Q&A format session.

Commissioners flatly rejected the Hobbs proposal. Mark Kimble suggested that a delay would be pointless, saying “both sides have made their positions very clear.” On the other hand, Commission Chairman Damien Meyer said voters deserve to see the candidates face off.

At Wednesday’s Chamber event, Hobbs vowed that she would not raise taxes and would continue business-friendly policies Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has championed. She also said she would push for more investment in the state’s water supply, which is at risk because of climate change and long-term drought that has forced cuts to its Colorado River Supply. Ducey and the Republican-controlled Legislature added $1 billion to boost supplies this year, but Hobbs said that is not enough.

“We need partnership with the other basin states so that they’re pulling their weight and doing more to conserve the Colorado River,” she said. “We need partnership with tribes and with other water stakeholders to bring all the solutions to the table.”

Hobbs also took some swipes at Lake, without mentioning her by name, for the national headlines that the Republican primary debate brought.

“I think it’s important to have someone who is serious about governing and not someone who’s going to continue to end up as the butt of late night comedy television jokes,” Hobbs said. “That’s not going to be effective.”

Lake also praised Ducey’s water plan and his success in drawing business to the state during his eight years in office.

“Gov. Ducey’s done some great things — there’s no reason to change that up,” Lake said.

Lake previously criticized Ducey during the primary for his response to border security, which the governor has made a priority. Ducey told the Arizona Republic in May that she was “making things up.” Lake has promised to make border security her first act if she is elected.

“You know that my main issue has been to secure that border and on Day One, in the first hour after I take my hand off the Bible with oath of office we’re gonna issue a declaration of invasion,” Lake said. “And we’re going to start securing the border, take back control from the cartels, and stop the fentanyl from pouring in.”

Ducey backed Republican Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election that Lake won. Lake said she had met with Ducey after her primary win and that they had “a nice meeting,” without providing other details.

For her part, Lake also took some swipes at Hobbs for her rejection of the debate, which she has said shows she is “a coward.”

All other statewide candidates have agreed to participate in the televised Clean Elections debates, including Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who will debate Republican Blake Masters on Oct. 6.

Comments / 136

Andrea Garcia
4d ago

Debating has moderaters. It is a slap in the face to voters to refuse to debate in a legitimate debate How has every other single debate in history here been handled with such different Candidates? Hobbs is self righteous and not giving credit to the people running the debate.

Reply(18)
45
B C
4d ago

Seems leftist Dems are debate scared. Hobbs would likely be shown to be way to left and that troglidite running for Senate in Pennsylvania won't either. He's more left than Bernie Sanders.

Reply(2)
31
popeye42
4d ago

Hobbs is not going to debate because she has to answer questions to Kari Lake that would not make her look like a good candidate and put her in a tough position! Maybe she wants to go the a basement like Biden!

Reply(5)
27
Related
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs says no to Arizona governor debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sunday that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates. The decision came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews with the moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which has held debates for two decades featuring candidates for statewide and legislative offices, flatly rejected that proposal on Thursday. Instead, the commission urged its staff to work with Hobbs to come up with minor changes to the debate and gave her a week to come to an agreement. Hobbs’ campaign manager’s statements to the commissioners made it seem unlikely that a deal could be reached. Nicole DeMont instead repeated the campaign’s concerns that debating Lake would “just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues

PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from the secretary of state in Tuesday’s Democratic primary as he seeks his first full term in office after taking over when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. McKee is trying to avoid becoming the first sitting governor to lose a primary since 2018, when Gov. Jeff Colyer in Kansas narrowly lost the Republican nomination to Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who went on to lose the general election to Democrat Laura Kelly, the state’s current governor. Like McKee, Colyer took over...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal

An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Colorado Newsline

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Doug Ducey
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Emerson Poll Shows Tight Races for Arizona Senate, Governor

An Emerson poll released Friday shows that both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona, are essentially dead-heats. The poll shows Senator Mark Kelly (R-AZ) leading his insurgent challenger Blake Masters by only two points, 47 percent to 45 percent. Five percent of voters remain undecided, and four percent say they will vote for someone else. Meanwhile, 53 percent say they expect Kelly to win, regardless of whom they support.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Colorado River#Politics State#Election State#Democrat#Republican#Chamber#Gop
AZFamily

Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has no doubt been a difficult two and a half years for Arizona students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many Arizona students are falling behind....
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Eastern Progress

Arizona congressman urges California to cut its Colorado River system water use

(The Center Square) – A U.S. Congressman has a request for California Gov. Gavin Newsom: reduce the state's use of water from the Colorado River. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Phoenix Democrat, penned a letter to Newsom telling him that because the Colorado River system faces becoming a deadpool, it needs every basin state to take action to prevent an economic catastrophe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?

Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy