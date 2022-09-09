ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

New Santa Maria folklórico group performing this weekend

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
A new adult folklórico has formed in Santa Maria.

Ballet Folklórico Imperial was formed due to a lack of adult Baile Folklórico groups on the Central Coast.

The group will be performing this upcoming weekend.

Their new show, Mexico En La Piel , will showcase traditional folk dances from different Mexican States.

“You’ll see northern style, which was commonly known as Texan style dancing. The cowboy look, that's the state of Solana. Wearing the cowboy hat, wearing the vest, wearing the jeans and wearing the long blue skirts. And we jump all the way down to Jalisco, which is the mariachi style that everyone is used to seeing. That's what we usually use as the final piece, the most emblematic thing we have in Mexico,” said Luis Lopez, Ballet Folklórico Imperial Director.

The show is meant to celebrate and commemorate Mexican Independence Day, which is September 16.

The shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School.

Tickets can be purchased before the show for $12 by contacting Lopez at 805 363-3888.

Tickets can also be bought at the door for $15.

