4d ago
Poor husband, his wife was a cheating liar and he got killed for it. Stupid 24 year old.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in horrific San Carlos murder to undergo mental evaluation
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man who prosecutors say used a sword to kill a woman on a street in San Carlos will undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, appeared in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday afternoon to...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman sues SFPD after rape kit DNA was used to ID her as suspect
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman whose rape kit was used by San Francisco police to identify her as suspect in a crime filed a lawsuit against the city and its police department on Monday. The woman is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit and prosecutors have already dropped...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SFGate
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dhante Jackson arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-year-old Sophia Mason
Dhante Jackson arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-year-old Sophia Mason. The California Attorney General and Merced police say they arrested Dhante Jackson for allegedly killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason. According to officials, Jackson, who had been on the run for six months, was arrested on Saturday in Newark,...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested for alleged murder of 8-year-old
Dhante Jackson, who had been wanted on suspicion of abusing and murdering his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter Sophia Mason in March, was arrested in Newark, Calif. He had been on the run for six months since Sophia's body was found in a bathtub in a Merced, Calif. home.
KTVU FOX 2
Family grateful police captured accused killer of 8-year-old girl
The family of murdered and abused 8-year-old Sophia Mason speaks out. Sophia Mason was allegedly sexually and physically abused and then murdered at the hands of her mother and mother's boyfriend. Mason's family is now pressing charges against the department of children and family service of mishandling her case. A...
2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person […]
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Dublin double homicide victim Maria Tran remembers her 'beautiful soul'
"It hurt to the core to know someone murdered her. Heaven got another angel," said a friend of Maria Tran
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested for attacking two men with an empty wine bottle
Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle and then robbed a third person. Police say the attack happened in the parking lot of th Baylands Athletic Center just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. A man reportedly called 911 and claimed 31-year-old Ariana Michelle Goree was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested after 6 months on the run for allegedly killing 8-year-old girl
Police in Hayward say a man who was on the run for six months after allegedly killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday. In March, Dhante Jackson, 34, was changed with murder and child abuse in the death of Sophia Mason, but he had been on the run since.
KTVU FOX 2
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were "conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle "left the roadway and...
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
KTVU FOX 2
Victim shaken after he and his son narrowly escaped being run down by car while on their bicycles
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened when a driver rolled through a group of cyclists taking part in a bike party. This happened Friday night along Alcatraz Avenue near Shattuck Avenue. Officers say they identified two victims at the scene. Ben Eichenberg is one of...
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy charged in double murder had relationship with victim, DA says
The commotion woke the victims' 14-year-old-son, who walked in on the crime in progress, according to authorities.
KTVU FOX 2
One-third of San Jose police officers faced complaints in 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. - One in every three San Jose police officers had some kind of complaint lodged against them in 2021, according to a new report. The figure is one of the key findings in an annual report from the San Jose Independent Police Auditor, which will be formally presented to the city council on Tuesday.
Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother on California street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man in California after he allegedly beheaded a woman in the middle of a busy street as witnesses looked on. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that they had arrested an adult for murder after witnesses called them about an assault in progress late Thursday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
eastcountytoday.net
1 Shot in Freeway Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch
At 5:36 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the eBART station in the City of Antioch. The incident occurred on Westbound Highway 4 at Hillcrest. It was reported that a road rage incident resulted in a shooting that involved four vehicles. At least one person was struck in the gunfire.
