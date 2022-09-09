ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

booya
4d ago

Poor husband, his wife was a cheating liar and he got killed for it. Stupid 24 year old.

KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dhante Jackson arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-year-old Sophia Mason

Dhante Jackson arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-year-old Sophia Mason. The California Attorney General and Merced police say they arrested Dhante Jackson for allegedly killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason. According to officials, Jackson, who had been on the run for six months, was arrested on Saturday in Newark,...
NEWARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested for alleged murder of 8-year-old

Dhante Jackson, who had been wanted on suspicion of abusing and murdering his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter Sophia Mason in March, was arrested in Newark, Calif. He had been on the run for six months since Sophia's body was found in a bathtub in a Merced, Calif. home.
NEWARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family grateful police captured accused killer of 8-year-old girl

The family of murdered and abused 8-year-old Sophia Mason speaks out. Sophia Mason was allegedly sexually and physically abused and then murdered at the hands of her mother and mother's boyfriend. Mason's family is now pressing charges against the department of children and family service of mishandling her case. A...
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday in East Oakland, police said. One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman arrested for attacking two men with an empty wine bottle

Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle and then robbed a third person. Police say the attack happened in the parking lot of th Baylands Athletic Center just before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. A man reportedly called 911 and claimed 31-year-old Ariana Michelle Goree was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were "conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle "left the roadway and...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store

SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One-third of San Jose police officers faced complaints in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. - One in every three San Jose police officers had some kind of complaint lodged against them in 2021, according to a new report. The figure is one of the key findings in an annual report from the San Jose Independent Police Auditor, which will be formally presented to the city council on Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
eastcountytoday.net

1 Shot in Freeway Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch

At 5:36 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the eBART station in the City of Antioch. The incident occurred on Westbound Highway 4 at Hillcrest. It was reported that a road rage incident resulted in a shooting that involved four vehicles. At least one person was struck in the gunfire.
ANTIOCH, CA

