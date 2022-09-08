ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funding from Measure F Helps to Reopen Arcata Fire Districts Third Station

By Christinna Bautista
Arcata, Calif. (KIEM)- The re-opening of Arcata Fire Districts third station comes as revenue from measure F, a special tax passed in 2020, allows the district to increase staffing. With this funding the district was able fill eleven previously open positions and make some much needed repairs.

“Today is a great day. Besides being sunny out, we have our staffing opening the third station,” said Justin Mcdonald, Fire Chief at the Mad River Fire Station. “This is in part due to the tax measure that the community passed, measure F back in 2020 and it’s taken us this long to do recruitment and training and getting everybody up to speed to finally get the station open.”

By splitting the fire district map into three sections instead of two, the crews are able to significantly reduce response.

“This is a big move for the Arcata Fire District. They’ve been down to two stations for a couple of years now. And so having this third station open up gives the opportunity for quick response to the people in our community,” said Fire Captain Tony Freeman.

“We’re seeing an increase in calls over the years and overlapping calls. So to have engines spaced out like they are, they can jump the next call and get there in a quick time.”

The station’s reopening is said to be permanent and personnel are happy to be back and serving the community.

Engineer at the newly opened station, Alex Sutter is happy to be back at the Mad River facility.

“It’s nice to have three stations open now. I think it’s going to be a huge benefit for the public and it’s nice to finally be able to offer that again.”

