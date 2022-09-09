Allegiant suspending service out of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An official with Allegiant said in a press release that Allegiant is suspending service at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport stating that its last flight was Sept. 4.

An Allegiant official said the airline made the decision earlier this year, citing labor shortages in the industry, to reduce its capacity in many markets and suspended service at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA).

Allegiant began nonstop flights to multiple cities out of Amarillo’s Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) in October 2021.

The latest route information for Allegiant can be found here.