(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
communitynewspapers.com
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road
One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
miamicurated.com
Steakhouses in Miami, My Picks
Which Steakhouses in Miami to go to? With more guests coming to town, holidays on the horizon and the cultural season about to explode, I’ve picked eleven of my favorite steakhouses in Miami and Miami Beach with different ambiances and price points. They range from glam and traditional clubby decor to casual. Plus, all have solid options for those who don’t want meat.My reviews of the restaurants are highlighted in red. Also listed other are others to consider, though they’re not written up as I haven’t been there. Coming up, Part 2, steakhouses in Miami Beach – Karen.
multifamilybiz.com
Allegro Senior Living Introduces Premier Lifestyle-Driven Community for Florida Seniors in Prime Fort Lauderdale Waterfront Location
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Allegro Senior Living, a premier senior living operator, is expanding its Florida presence with Allegro Fort Lauderdale, its 12th community in the state. With more than 45 years of premier senior living experience, Allegro is focused on a singular mission for its new Fort Lauderdale community – to provide a state-of-the-art community and experience for area seniors.
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop Branching out to Fort Lauderdale for Third Location
Miami firefighter and “Don of dessert” Derek Kaplan is bringing his master pies and other baked goods to North Federal Highway
daniabeachfl.gov
Lucky Fish Restaurant Groundbreaking Ceremony
DANIA BEACH – SEA IT. LIVE IT. LOVE IT.
Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15
A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County. The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton.
Housing is so hot in Delray Beach, more than 1,500 apartments are planned in this corridor
Long ignored in favor of the more vibrant downtown area, Congress Avenue is now a massive hot spot for new Delray Beach housing — with more than 1,500 apartments and townhomes now in the works along the corridor. The latest unveiled addition in a string of projects is a 267-apartment complex, called Alexan Delray, which would be built at 1155 S. Congress Ave., just north of Linton Boulevard. ...
pointpubs.com
Di Farina Pasta Factory to Open Gourmet Meat Shop
Di Farina Pasta Factory, a popular Italian eatery in Pompano Beach specializing in homemade pastas and sauces, is getting ready to open a gourmet meat shop next door. Di Farina Meat Shop will be located at 1905 E. Atlantic Blvd., selling high-end prime meats, cheeses, olives and oils. There will be a selection of grass-fed Argentine beef, lamb, pork, wagyu beef, poultry and hams.
After Rent Doubles, 48-Year-Old Salon Closes Its Doors in Coral Springs
Nothing gives that small-town feeling like getting your hair done at the same salon as your mother. When Vito Blancato opened Hair Odyssey in 1974, he hoped his business would become a place just like that. Over four decades later, stylists and patrons say everyone visiting or working at Hair...
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
Support group for restaurant workers struggling with sobriety comes to West Palm
A national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction has launched a West Palm Beach chapter September.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
cbs12.com
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
Delray Beach hosts tree giveaway, resource fair event for residents
The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, hosted a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
flkeysnews.com
Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
Click10.com
The Berry Farm reopens this week
MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
foodgressing.com
St Augustine Wellness Getaway Ideas 2022 Florida
Here are 10 St Augustine wellness getaway ideas as well as other recommendations along Florida’s Historic Coast. 1. Yoga session on the grounds of a historic museum or at the beach. Every Wednesday and Sunday morning, a one-hour vinyasa yoga session takes place on the lawn at the historic...
