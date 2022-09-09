Read full article on original website
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect...
US Open 2022 men's final: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, tops Casper Ruud to win his first Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz, at just 19, completed an improbable journey on Sunday in Flushing Meadows as he defeated No. 5 Casper Ruud to win the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz came away with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over Ruud to win his first career Grand Slam title. In doing so,...
