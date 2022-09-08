Read full article on original website
Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park
“We know that when there are more guns in our communities, there are more firearm deaths,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said at the event. “We don’t need to have guns.” The post Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race
California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Where Los Angeles ranks among California’s most polluted cities
What are the most polluted cities in California?
Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination
LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
AV’s homeless population falls
PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first...
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit
A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
Massive California fire eases with rains
California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday. The Fairview Fire was 40 percent contained as of Saturday evening after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people dead, fire officials said.
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
