Long Beach, CA

nypressnews.com

Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race

California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
PALMDALE, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach officer sues for gender, pregnancy discrimination

LOS ANGELES – The Redondo Beach Police Department’s first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers. Officer Daryn Glenn’s Los Angeles...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AV’s homeless population falls

PALMDALE — The number of unhoused people in the Antelope Valley decreased 3% from 2020, according to the latest point-in-time count data released, Thursday, by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which took place from Feb. 22 to 24, was the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Phys.org

Massive California fire eases with rains

California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday. The Fairview Fire was 40 percent contained as of Saturday evening after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people dead, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides

When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
IRVINE, CA
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future

Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
FULLERTON, CA

