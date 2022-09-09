Read full article on original website
Black defendants are more likely to be jailed before their trial, DA dashboards show
COLORADO, USA — Data released by eight district attorneys last week and analyzed by 9Wants to Know found disparities in pre-trial treatment, who is more likely to get a break in their sentence and who spends time in prison. Inequities in pre-trial treatment?. Minority defendants in Colorado are more...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
Colorado housing market becoming more buyer-friendly
LOVELAND, Colo. — Lacey Vesper is under contract to buy a house in Loveland, Colorado. She closes on the sale of her current home this week, and expects to close on the new home about a week later. “I needed something that was move-in ready and I got it,”...
Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
Human rights leader makes it to new home in Colorado after a year of fearing for her life
AURORA, Colo. — As Aziza Akbari scrolls through Facebook, she looks for pictures of her friends and family that show the good. She especially likes to see photos of her friends traveling. That means they are safe, and away from the Taliban. “I hope to see good news," she...
28 name changes approved for Colorado places
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government on Thursday quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. The approval of new names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive...
Punch Bowl Social founder launching national pickleball 'eatertainment' concept
DENVER — Believing that the timing is prescient, Punch Bowl Social founder Robert Thompson is getting back into the “eatertainment” sector and launching a chain of food-and-drink-based pickleball facilities, with one of the first two spots set to open in Colorado in the summer of 2024. Camp...
Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference
DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado
DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron. Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County
OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
CPW explains how state park pass tied to vehicle registration will work
COLORADO, USA — Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided additional details Friday about how the $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass (KCW), which will be added to annual vehicle registrations in Colorado, will work. Starting in January 2023, the fee will be added to vehicle registrations through the Division of Motor...
Colorado firefighter remembers responding to Ground Zero on 9/11
DENVER — This Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, a day that changed the country forever. Less than two weeks after the attacks, a group of local firefighters boarded a plane at Buckley Air Force Base headed to Ground Zero. At...
GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea calls for “balance” on women’s rights
DENVER — Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea now says his widely-covered pledge to codify the abortion protections of Roe versus Wade comes with strings attached. In O’Dea’s first interview with 9NEWS since launching his campaign 11 months ago, O’Dea acknowledged that he wants parental notification, religious exemptions, and a continued ban on federal funding for abortion included in a deal to protect abortion rights.
Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
Rainbow fentanyl alarm comes Colorado, but this is what you need to know
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." It's brightly colored fentanyl that's been seized in 18 states and looks like candy and sidewalk chalk. The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram wrote, "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in...
Online tool gives us up-close look at climate hazards in our area
COLORADO, USA — Scientists agree, climate change will lead to more extreme weather. We will be experiencing more wildfires, droughts, floods and all sorts of hazards. But now, an online tool will help us better understand the real-time climate-related hazards happening around us. It's called the Climate Mapping for...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's another packed weekend of spectacular events in Colorado!. From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this September weekend. This weekend features potato, Scottish-Irish, Native American, chile, home, fossil, mineral, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals across the Centennial State.
Social media post leads Olympian's family to a matching kidney donor
DENVER — It was a simple social media share that started to spread through the Colorado swimming community that ended up delivering hope to a family that considered the post a "Hail Mary." The Franklin family – yes, that Franklin family – whose members include five-time Olympic gold medalist...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Colorado governor orders flags lowered to honor Queen Elizabeth II
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Polis followed the proclamation issued Thursday by President Joe Biden that flags be lowered to half-staff at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, military facilities, naval vessels, stations and the White House.
