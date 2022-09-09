ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

DENVER — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
9NEWS

Colorado housing market becoming more buyer-friendly

LOVELAND, Colo. — Lacey Vesper is under contract to buy a house in Loveland, Colorado. She closes on the sale of her current home this week, and expects to close on the new home about a week later. “I needed something that was move-in ready and I got it,”...
9NEWS

Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

28 name changes approved for Colorado places

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government on Thursday quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. The approval of new names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive...
9NEWS

Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference

DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
9NEWS

10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron. Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
9NEWS

3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
9NEWS

GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea calls for “balance” on women’s rights

DENVER — Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea now says his widely-covered pledge to codify the abortion protections of Roe versus Wade comes with strings attached. In O’Dea’s first interview with 9NEWS since launching his campaign 11 months ago, O’Dea acknowledged that he wants parental notification, religious exemptions, and a continued ban on federal funding for abortion included in a deal to protect abortion rights.
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Online tool gives us up-close look at climate hazards in our area

COLORADO, USA — Scientists agree, climate change will lead to more extreme weather. We will be experiencing more wildfires, droughts, floods and all sorts of hazards. But now, an online tool will help us better understand the real-time climate-related hazards happening around us. It's called the Climate Mapping for...
9NEWS

9NEWS

9NEWS

9NEWS

