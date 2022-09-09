Read full article on original website
Related
Parkland School District reopens with additional security following violent threat against middle school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- After two days of disruption last week, a school district in Lehigh County has reopened. Students returned to classrooms in the Parkland School District on Monday with additional security stationed at the schools. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a violent threat against students and staff at Orfield Middle School.Investigators say it came from an app the state created, Safe to Say Something. The district switched to virtual learning for two days last week due to the threat.
Anonymous Threat To 'Shoot People' At Orefield Middle School Prompted Closures, Police Say
Authorities have provided more details surrounding the Safe2Say threat that prompted the closure of all schools in a Lehigh County school district last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 8:20 p.m., an anonymous person threatened to "shoot people" at Orefield Middle School, South Whitehall Township police said. Parkland School District...
Parkland School District in Lehigh County to reopen Monday after threats
Officials say there will be an added police presence when school opens on Monday.
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County
A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports. In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Report on Three Accidents in Four Days
DISTRICT TOWNSHIP PA – A 74-year-old Barto woman, involved Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at 3:20 p.m. in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Huffs Church and Baldly Hill roads in District Township, Berks County, was cited following the crash by Pennsylvania State Police for failing to make a proper left turn.
WFMZ-TV Online
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Phillipsburg Police Department nears accreditation goal. Time for public to have say.
The Phillipsburg Police Department is nearing the end of a year-long process to become accredited and is seeking input from the public on the specifics of that effort, Chief Robert Stettner said. Assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday will “examine all aspects of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Allentown School District teacher accused of being at January 6th riot speaks out
Jason Moorehead said he was never at the Capitol when the violence erupted and only attended Trump's speech about a mile away.
WFMZ-TV Online
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
Food Truck Festival to Be Held In Falls Township. Read To Know When and Where
Looking to find a new favorite food spot? A food truck festival is set to be held in Falls Township this week, with tons of options for hungry locals. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times. The food truck festival is set to be held on Sept. 16 at Falls...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem City Council approves Banana Factory demolition
On Aug. 2, Bethlehem City Council approved ArtsQuest’s plan to demolish the Banana Factory Arts and Education Center and replace it with a new arts facility for the South Side community. ArtsQuest is a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community through their facilities...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1