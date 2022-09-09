ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

CBS Philly

Parkland School District reopens with additional security following violent threat against middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- After two days of disruption last week, a school district in Lehigh County has reopened. Students returned to classrooms in the Parkland School District on Monday with additional security stationed at the schools. The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a violent threat against students and staff at Orfield Middle School.Investigators say it came from an app the state created, Safe to Say Something. The district switched to virtual learning for two days last week due to the threat. 
Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County

A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports. In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.
