Troy, NY

WNYT

Car vs. bike crash in Cohoes sends man to hospital

COHOES – A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit with a car while biking. Police say 39-year-old Ashley Fields from Cohoes was traveling south on Route 9H, when she hit an electric bike. William Scrapper, 36, from Kinderhook was on the bike. Police say Scrapper did...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
FLORIDA, MA
WNYT

Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County

An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
WRGB

Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
GALWAY, NY
WNYT

Boat remains stuck on Fort Edward rock ledge

For about a week, a boat has been stuck in the Hudson River in Washington County. NewsChannel 13 has been reporting on this since last week. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the middle of the water in the town of Fort Edward.
FORT EDWARD, NY
Daily Voice

Berkshire County Man, 44, Killed In Single-Vehicle Town Of Florida Crash

A 44-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Police in Berkshire County responded to the crash in the Town of Florida that happened on River Road around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation suggests the man was driving his...
saratogaliving.com

Look Inside Witt Construction’s 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Home

As soon as Witt Construction was contracted to build a 4,000-square-foot custom home for a client in Saratoga’s Oak Ridge neighborhood, builder John Witt knew the house had to be part of the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes. “We kind of talked her into it,” Witt says of the client who is currently living there with her two young adult children. “It’s just a great house. I’ve done many great homes, and this is right up there in the top 10.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush

After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
iheart.com

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash

An investigation is underway into what caused a weekend crash in Galway that left a motorcyclist dead. According to deputies, 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling on State Route 29 in Galway Saturday when he collided with a vehicle. The impact led to Jazwinski being ejected and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who was involved in the incident stayed at the scene and hasn't been charged with a crime. Anyone who saw the accident can contact the Saratoga County sheriff's department.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

