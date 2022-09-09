As soon as Witt Construction was contracted to build a 4,000-square-foot custom home for a client in Saratoga’s Oak Ridge neighborhood, builder John Witt knew the house had to be part of the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes. “We kind of talked her into it,” Witt says of the client who is currently living there with her two young adult children. “It’s just a great house. I’ve done many great homes, and this is right up there in the top 10.”

