Car vs. bike crash in Cohoes sends man to hospital
COHOES – A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit with a car while biking. Police say 39-year-old Ashley Fields from Cohoes was traveling south on Route 9H, when she hit an electric bike. William Scrapper, 36, from Kinderhook was on the bike. Police say Scrapper did...
Schenectady Demolishing 2 Eyesores to Make Way For New Development
There are two restaurants that are eyesores in a very busy section of Schenectady. In an effort to revitalize the city, these two buildings will be demolished soon. The two restaurants are in the Goose Hill neighborhood of Schenectady. They are on Van Vranken Avenue which is the main section that runs through that neighborhood.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Ambulance with patient hit by car in Columbia County
An accident involving an ambulance and a car is under investigation in Columbia County. It happened just before noon Monday on Route 23 at the intersection with Middle Road in the town of Greenport. The county sheriff’s office says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia Memorial Hospital in...
Look For a New Brewery to Run ‘Hog Wild’ in Saratoga County Soon
Get ready to visit another local brewery and go hog wild or as they say, "go pig or go home"! Saratoga County will get a brand new brewery called the Speckled Pig Brewing Company, which will open soon. Where Is the New Speckled Pig Brewing Company Located?. There is a...
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
Saratoga Springs pizza shop closes after almost 4 years
Flatbread Social, located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, has closed its doors after almost four years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Boat remains stuck on Fort Edward rock ledge
For about a week, a boat has been stuck in the Hudson River in Washington County. NewsChannel 13 has been reporting on this since last week. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the middle of the water in the town of Fort Edward.
Old-World Inspired Italian Restaurant To Open In Vacant Clifton Park Eatery
A vacant Clifton Park restaurant will be coming back to life with some old-world Italian fare. One of the things I love about Clifton Park is pretty much any chain store or restaurant you can think of, we have it. But the only negative to that is some days there are just not enough LOCAL bars and eateries to grab a great meal or a drink at.
saratogaliving.com
Look Inside Witt Construction’s 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Home
As soon as Witt Construction was contracted to build a 4,000-square-foot custom home for a client in Saratoga’s Oak Ridge neighborhood, builder John Witt knew the house had to be part of the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes. “We kind of talked her into it,” Witt says of the client who is currently living there with her two young adult children. “It’s just a great house. I’ve done many great homes, and this is right up there in the top 10.”
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Incident near UAlbany downtown campus under investigation
Police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting and stabbing near the UAlbany downtown campus. However, the information two police departments are giving NewsChannel 13 is different. UAlbany police say it happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Western Avenue and Ontario Street, and “reportedly involved multiple shots fired.”...
Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush
After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
Cruise into Mayfield for a fall harvest
The Mayfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In. This event will be full of all things fall for car lovers and others to enjoy.
