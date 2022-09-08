ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Substance use is causing devastation and suffering in San Diego. Here's why street health is a game changer.

By Jim Vargas
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Four years ago, the Father Joe’s Villages Street Health team encountered a young man in his early 20s who was facing substance use disorder.

The team came across this young man on numerous occasions during Street Health sessions. At those times, it learned about his situation and would offer him assistance as he struggled to get back on his feet.

The young man was not ready to take steps towards recovery and repeatedly refused services, like shelter and treatment for substance use disorder. Yet the Street Health team persisted by engaging with him regularly and developing trust along the way. After some time, he agreed to seek medical treatment for substance use disorder, but taking this first step wasn’t without challenges – medical appointments were missed and often the team would lose track of his whereabouts and well-being.

Fortunately, the story of this man is not one of tragedy, but of new beginnings.

A few years later, a member of the Street Health team who had left the organization for a military family relocation but had met this young man four years prior returned to work with the Street Health team and encountered him once again by surprise — in an exam room at the Village Health Center. The man is now living sober, gainfully employed and in a good relationship.

Not long ago, street medicine programs like ours were nonexistent in San Diego, leaving many people in neglect and without access to resources. But since Father Joe’s Villages introduced the first Street Health team in 2019, I’ve seen the many benefits it brings to the communities who are most in need. Studies show how important the outreach can be.

A 10-year study of 445 unsheltered homeless adults in Boston that was published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2018 showed the mortality rate of unsheltered adults was almost three times that of adults primarily sleeping in shelters and nearly 10 times that of the overall adult population, with common causes of death , including cancer and heart disease.

For people experiencing homelessness who live on the streets, street medicine offers direct, on-the-spot care. Neighbors with debilitating mental health diagnoses may struggle to maintain their health and well-being, thus limiting their capacity and choices in accessing care from brick and mortar health facilities.

The Street Health team works to build trust with patients over time and encourages them to seek care at the Village Health Center , where they can access integrated services that can help them end their homelessness for good.

Our recent Street Health expansion incorporates psychiatric care and medication assisted treatment for those with substance use disorders.

Our world as a whole is experiencing a growing need for behavioral health care, like cognitive behavioral health based counseling and medication assisted treatment. While the need for these services has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, community resources are severely lacking.

Lack of readily available care is especially true with our neighbors who live on the streets with their limited resources. The current conditions to which our neighbors are subjected are extremely concerning to me as they are the portion of the population suffering from debilitating mental health diagnoses who are frequently unable to seek help, even if it is readily available.

Substance use is causing devastation and suffering on the streets of San Diego at unprecedented levels. The crippling hold that substance use disorder has on our neighbors who are homeless creates yet another barrier to accessing care.

Harm-reduction practices can help neighbors minimize negative health and social and legal impacts that can result from substance use, moving them closer to recovery, even if they are not ready to completely stop use at the present time. Additionally, harm-reduction principles benefit entire communities, including families of individuals experiencing substance use disorders.

Our region needs to build out these resources on a much larger scale by prioritizing models that employ immediate resources, empathy, client choice and a medical understanding of substance use disorder and mental health.

My hope is that our community will continue to invest in street health programs to meet the health care needs of our unsheltered neighbors.

Without these programs in place, the young man I mentioned above would not have known he could receive the support he so desperately needed. He would not be living in a safe environment to thrive. His future might have had more uncertainty in it. And, potentially, his story would have had a different outcome altogether.

Street Health was only a catalyst to his life transformation. It was the young man who made the choice to get better. It was his work that put him on a path to recovery. All he needed to hear was “We care.”

--

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

#Health Care#Medical Services#Homelessness#Behavioral Health#General Health#Villages Street Health#The Street Health
