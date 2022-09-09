Read full article on original website
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015.
Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves 6 people hospitalized in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Six people have been taken to the hospital from a home in Trenton because of carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday.At least three of those six people are being transferred to a hospital in New York because of the seriousness of their condition.Their identities are unclear at this time.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
New York Declares Polio Emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as the polio virus spreads in New York City and surrounding communities. The New York Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found polio in wastewater samples from Nassau, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. The...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4
Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers. His sentencing is in February.
