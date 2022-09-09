ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

The Associated Press

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015.
US News and World Report

New York Declares Polio Emergency

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as the polio virus spreads in New York City and surrounding communities. The New York Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found polio in wastewater samples from Nassau, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. The...
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Daily Voice

Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers. His sentencing is in February.
