ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-US attorney was pressured to prosecute John Kerry: Book

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2DvX_0hntDgMn00

T he former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York claims the Department of Justice pressed his office to prosecute former President Donald Trump 's political foes, including former Secretary of State John Kerry .

Onetime Manhattan federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, a former Trump ally and self-declared " Rockefeller Republican ," details his struggles with Trump's DOJ in his upcoming book Holding the Line , obtained before its planned Tuesday release date by the New York Times .

In the book, he claims Trump's DOJ decided whether to push or block cases based on partisan concerns, often pressuring him to pursue criminal charges against political enemies. The highest-profile target mentioned in the book came in 2019 when Berman said Trump administration officials asked him to use his position to prosecute Kerry over activity surrounding the Iran nuclear deal Kerry helped negotiate and Trump later abandoned.

UKRAINIAN IMMIGRANT LINKED TO ORGANIZED CRIME CONNED HER WAY INTO TRUMP'S INNER CIRCLE

Trump apparently wanted to prosecute Kerry under the 1799 Logan Act , an obscure and unenforced law that banned private citizens from negotiations with foreign governments, per the book. The investigation was requested by Trump's DOJ shortly after the president's tweets attacking Kerry, who was reported to have conversations with Iranian and other officials as a private citizen.

“Iran is being given VERY BAD advice by @JohnKerry,” Trump tweeted on April 22, 2019, according to the New York Times . “Big violation of Logan Act?” He had previously tweeted about Kerry's "possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy."

Berman claims administration officials constantly prodded him as to what was taking so long with the investigation, which lasted roughly a year.

“And they were asking us, basically, what’s taking so long? Why aren’t you going harder and faster at this enemy of the president? There was no other way for me to look at it,” Berman writes.

After the yearlong investigation, the federal prosecutor told the DOJ that he would not be prosecuting Kerry, according to his book. After an attempt to get a Maryland office to take the case resulted in the same conclusion, the investigation "quietly died." Kerry was apparently never informed about the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Berman held his position until 2020, when he was fired after refusing to accept then-Attorney General William Barr's request that he resign. He currently practices private law.

The report said neither Barr nor a spokesperson for Trump responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Berman
Person
William Barr
Person
John Kerry
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says

Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
PALM BEACH, FL
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Rockefeller Republican#The Department Of Justice#State#Trump S Doj#The New York Times#Iranian
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
234K+
Followers
69K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy