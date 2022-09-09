ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

2 Killed in Santa Monica plane crash; investigation underway

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIAul_0hntDPJK00

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Two people were killed today when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport.

Fire crews and paramedics were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 3300
block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft
down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.

Paramedics pronounced both of the victims dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

ABC7 reported the plane was a single-engine, two-seat Piper, but the fire department could not confirm details about the aircraft or if both of the dead were inside the plane.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The SMFD reported traffic in the area may be impacted due to the investigation and advised the public to avoid the area.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Found Dead In Newhall Parking Lot Identified

A man who was found dead in a Newhall parking lot last week has been identified. 55-year-old Joseph Lozano, a resident of Santa Clarita, was found deceased in the parking lot of a facilities building for the Newhall School District near 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road last Tuesday night, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall

Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Monica, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
KTLA

Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars

A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Santa Monica Airport#Traffic Accident#Pio#Smfd
foxla.com

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Santa Monica Daily Press

Student pilot and instructor die during flight lesson

A flight instructor from Santa Monica Flyers, a flight school located at the airport, and a student were killed while trying to land following an introductory flight lesson at about 4:25 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Accident Investigator Eliott Simpson said the flight took off at...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shooting Near Montecito Heights Closes 110 Freeway

A person was hospitalized Saturday morning after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 .am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The individual was taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Newport Beach hit-and-run

A man riding a bicycle was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Sunday in Newport Beach, authorities said. The vehicle was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield, according to a watch commander at the Newport Beach Police Department, who added that the bicyclist's condition was "not real good."
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California

Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy