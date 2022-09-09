2 Killed in Santa Monica plane crash; investigation underway

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Two people were killed today when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport.

Fire crews and paramedics were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 3300

block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft

down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.

Paramedics pronounced both of the victims dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

ABC7 reported the plane was a single-engine, two-seat Piper, but the fire department could not confirm details about the aircraft or if both of the dead were inside the plane.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The SMFD reported traffic in the area may be impacted due to the investigation and advised the public to avoid the area.

