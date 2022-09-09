100% Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One hundred percent of Hawaii is under some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just three months ago, drought conditions were limited to under half of the state’s area, and the situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.

Leeward areas will especially be impacted, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

A map is released every Thursday showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought using five classifications: abnormally dry (D0), showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate (D1), severe (D2), extreme (D3) and exceptional (D4).

The latest map of Hawaii has about one-third of the state facing severe drought or worse, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reported, and federal agriculture disasters are declared in every county.

However, just three months ago, Hawaii was only see abnormally dry conditions.

Under abnormally dry conditions, corn quality declines with less water available for irrigation, and hiking trails are noticeably dry with soil erosion. Under severe drought, fire danger is high, pasture conditions are very dry/poor, cattle health is poor, and crops for coffee bean and sugar cane struggle.

Drought also affects domestic water supply and energy production.

The Board of Water Supply joined KHON2 to share tips on how to conserve water.

An area of enhanced showers is forecasted to move into windward areas Thursday evening, however, this will not have any significant impact on the current drought situation.