ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

100% Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJPG3_0hntDBCO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4ms4_0hntDBCO00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One hundred percent of Hawaii is under some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just three months ago, drought conditions were limited to under half of the state’s area, and the situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.

Leeward areas will especially be impacted, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

A map is released every Thursday showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought using five classifications: abnormally dry (D0), showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate (D1), severe (D2), extreme (D3) and exceptional (D4).

The latest map of Hawaii has about one-third of the state facing severe drought or worse, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reported, and federal agriculture disasters are declared in every county.

However, just three months ago, Hawaii was only see abnormally dry conditions.

Under abnormally dry conditions, corn quality declines with less water available for irrigation, and hiking trails are noticeably dry with soil erosion. Under severe drought, fire danger is high, pasture conditions are very dry/poor, cattle health is poor, and crops for coffee bean and sugar cane struggle.

Drought also affects domestic water supply and energy production.

The Board of Water Supply joined KHON2 to share tips on how to conserve water. See below.

An area of enhanced showers is forecasted to move into windward areas Thursday evening, however, this will not have any significant impact on the current drought situation.

Comments / 18

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
2d ago

Just read another article whining about flooding all over hawaii. These hack rags can’t even decide which propaganda to throw at us. Maybe you’re gullible to believe it all at the same time.

Reply(1)
4
GF65
2d ago

Wahiawa has rained every night for the past week or so not real heavy showers we're used to but it rained. In fact in my estimation it has rained over 3" over the past week (sorry I get dakine funny kine rain guage. Da bucket in my garage).

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Pono Pacific Helps Kuilima Farm Become First Farm-to-Resort Operation Ever

Pono Pacific, Hawai‘i’s largest private natural resource conservation company, has just announced that Kuilima Farm, which they manage for Turtle Bay Resort, is now the nation’s first large-scale farm-to-resort operation. All restaurants at the 408-room resort use fresh produce grown at Kuilima Farm, which is 468 acres...
HAWAII STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Irrigation#Soil Erosion#The U S Drought Monitor#Leeward#The Board Of Water Supply
bigislandvideonews.com

Flood Advisory Posted For Kawaihae, Waikoloa

SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - The National Weather Service says excessive rainfall may trigger minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams in leeward South Kohala. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Sunday, September 11) The Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi island is no longer in effect. UPDATE...
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui offers homeless people safe overnight sleeping location

The J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku will become the location of a new pilot program in Maui. The one-year test will allow people without homes to utilize the parking lot as a safe place to sleep overnight. State law prohibits people from sleeping in cars from 6 p.m. to...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Arizona woman, 23, suffers severe injuries in fall on hiking trail near Hana

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Arizona woman suffered severe injuries in a fall on a trail to Kaihalulu Beach in Hana on Sunday. Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded just after 4:30 p.m. The hiker, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height and suffered severe injuries to one of her legs and feet.
HANA, HI
themolokaidispatch.com

Coastal Cleanup Removes 20K Pounds of Debris

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii brough their dedication to Molokai two weeks ago. With a small but impactful team, along with the partnership of community volunteers and local organizations, Molokai’s coastlines were able to breathe a bit freer of coastal pollution. Rafael Bergstrom, executive director for Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, said the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy