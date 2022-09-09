ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock

A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight

DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
DWIGHT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Joliet Man Charged#Joliet Police#Chevrolet#Foid
iheart.com

Homewood Police Release Photos in Murder

Homewood police Monday released photos of the killer and getaway car used in connection with the killing of a man at a bank ATM. The victim, 35-year old Justin Hendrix, was gunned down outside a Wells Fargo branch on West Valley Ave. on Sunday. The brazen killing was committed in the middle of the day, directly across the street from police headquarters. The killer may be traveling in a black 2013 Volvo SUV. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homewood police.
HOMEWOOD, IL
wcsjnews.com

Major Meth Dealer Sentenced in Grundy Co.

One of the area’s largest drug dealers was sentenced in Grundy County this afternoon. Troy Smith, 34, of Northbrook pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of Meth between 100 and 400 grams, a class X felony in May of this year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Smith failed to stop for an officer in the area of Redmond Street and Division Street in Diamond on June 30th of 2021.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police

CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
CICERO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Accused of Possessing Fentanyl & Crack Cocaine

A 49-year-old Morris man was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit in the 1200 block of North Division Street around 3:20 p.m. on September 6th. Police officials say Terry McMillan possessed 11 suspected Fentanyl capsules and .48 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine. He was arrested for possession of a...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Waukegan Police release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man armed with knife and hammer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waukegan Police on Friday released body camera video footage showing an officer fatally shooting a man during a confrontation last month.Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Glen Court around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, for reports that a man had smashed a neighbor's window and set a wooden fence on fire. Callers also told police the man had poured gasoline on the neighbor's house, and was trying to start up a chainsaw.Body camera footage released on Friday shows that the first officer who arrived on the scene spotted the burning fence and retrieved...
WAUKEGAN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy