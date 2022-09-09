ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Linda Carlson
4d ago

Total BS giving additional stimulus money to the poor. Don’t you realize there are many of us that live SS check or a VA check, there is no extra for us.But that’s the democratic way, keep feeding the poor, a good way to secure voted

Johnny tyler
4d ago

take from the middle class to give to the poor ones that don't want to make a better life... it's the middle class that suffers from government spending... sad part is she give 600 million to the Buffalo bills for a new stadium so that tells you where her priorities are really at.. also, pretty sure her husband got the contract to build the new stadium..

Pamela Banner Malcolm Haight
4d ago

Families!?! Veterans, Seniors, and Disabled are becoming part of the ever growing homeless population because their checks can’t cover a basic need like housing!! Keep giving money to those who keep having kids they can’t afford! 🤦‍♀️

