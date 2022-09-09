Total BS giving additional stimulus money to the poor. Don’t you realize there are many of us that live SS check or a VA check, there is no extra for us.But that’s the democratic way, keep feeding the poor, a good way to secure voted
take from the middle class to give to the poor ones that don't want to make a better life... it's the middle class that suffers from government spending... sad part is she give 600 million to the Buffalo bills for a new stadium so that tells you where her priorities are really at.. also, pretty sure her husband got the contract to build the new stadium..
Families!?! Veterans, Seniors, and Disabled are becoming part of the ever growing homeless population because their checks can’t cover a basic need like housing!! Keep giving money to those who keep having kids they can’t afford! 🤦♀️
Related
Open Letter To Those Who Support Credit Card Gun Purchase Tracking In New York State
Electric Customers In New York State Can Get Help With Sky High Heating Bills
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEW YORK STATE DENIES HEALTHCARE WORKER BONUS FOR MOST FRONTLINE WORKERS IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
What Does New Inflation Law Mean For Homeowners In New York
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?
Western New York Excited About Big Money Giveaway
NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
$9.5 Billion Renovation Begins At Major Airport In New York State
State Of Emergency Declared Due to Polio Outbreak In New York
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State
Power 93.7 WBLK
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 22