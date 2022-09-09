The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. It was a game the Millikan Rams knew how to lose, but found a way to win. Millikan has suffered some painfully close losses the past few seasons, including the only blemish on this year’s record. But on Saturday night in Peoria, Arizona, with adversity staring them in the face against Sunrise Mountain High, the Rams got tough–and got it done.

