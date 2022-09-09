Read full article on original website
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 3
St. Anthony at Bishop Montgomery (6 p.m.) St. Anthony vs. Saint Joseph (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week Five
Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood (Veterans Memorial Stadium) Compton vs. Cabrillo (Compton College) LBCC vs. Chaffey, 6 p.m. (Veterans Memorial Stadium) An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Sunrise Mountain Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Millikan football game in Peoria, Ariz. as they take on Sunrise Mountain. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Click here for our preview of tonight’s game.
BREAKING: Cabrillo Football Forfeits Four Wins
One of Southern California’s best high school sports Cinderella stories this Fall suffered a devastating blow on Monday, as Cabrillo High administration confirmed that they will be forfeiting all four wins from their football team’s historic 4-0 start. The Jaguars self-reported that they were in violation of Bylaw...
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles area, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock is reportedly fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot while dining at a Los Angeles staple. According to a report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.
Football: Mayfair Beats Lakewood, Keeps Milk Bucket
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Tensions were thick as the humidity Friday night at Ron Yary Stadium. The Lakewood Lancers were aiming to reclaim the Milk Bucket for the first time since 2014, and they looked to bounce back to .500. The Lancers offense struggled to get going as the team fell to Mayfair, 27-8.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night
USC is looking scary on Saturday night. The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:. "USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college...
Eater
LA’s Messhall Team Opens a Laid-Back Barbecue Joint Near the Beach
Just in time for the inevitable fall heat waves in Los Angeles, there is a new, mellow hangout coming to the quiet coastal city of Seal Beach. The Backyard is a barbecue-focused restaurant with myriad drinks on offer, set just steps from the cooling Pacific Ocean and right on Seal Beach’s Main Street, which should make it popular on weekends. Better still, the restaurant comes from a very familiar Los Angeles restaurant group.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles
PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock identified by TMZ as the person killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in LA area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Los Angeles staple. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Dom Lolesio, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly senior Arizona commit...
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend
UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
2urbangirls.com
Mayoral candidate chides challenger for ‘failure to protect women’ then fumbles when asked ‘what have you done’
The Los Angeles Times clapped back at Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass for her admonishments of her challenger’s alleged “failure to protect” women at USC. A school the Times pointed out granted her an honorary degree while they battled the fallout of one of their school heads being caught in a scandal.
Football: Millikan Wins Overtime Thriller Over Sunrise Mountain
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. It was a game the Millikan Rams knew how to lose, but found a way to win. Millikan has suffered some painfully close losses the past few seasons, including the only blemish on this year’s record. But on Saturday night in Peoria, Arizona, with adversity staring them in the face against Sunrise Mountain High, the Rams got tough–and got it done.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-10-2022]
In my near two decades of living in Los Angeles, I don’t ever remember a day pushing 90 degrees that also had rain in the forecast. But here we are. And if you’re willing to take a chance on the weather gods’ cooperation, there is much to see and do on this cloudy Saturday.
randomlengthsnews.com
MMA Fighter Mavrick Arrested in Connection to Raid on San Pedro Gym
Mixed martial artist and budding reality television star, Mavrick Wesley Von Haug, 54, alongside Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested in connection to the Sept. 8 raid on Von Haug’s gym on the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and an address in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena.
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
2urbangirls.com
Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival
LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
