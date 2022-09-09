MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.

