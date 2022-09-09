Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Rain possible this afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It stayed warm and humid overnight. It will be a mild day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. There’s a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Some downpours could be heavy. Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be...
wwnytv.com
Aundra Green, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aundra Green, 65, passed away August 30, 2022, with her children Michael and Aiyala by her side, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 13, 2022 at one o’clock at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home in Watertown, New York.
wwnytv.com
Dale Goutremout, 69, of Three Mile Bay
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dale Goutremout 69, of Three Mile Bay passed away on September 8th 2022. Dale was born on February 10th 1953 in Watertown, NY to Harvey Goutremout and Mildred Davis. Dale worked on the family farm for many years before retiring. He worked for...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Outer Massey Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work on Outer Massey Street in Watertown could tie up traffic Monday. City DPW crews will prepare the road for paving near the CSX railyard starting at 7 a.m. The street will be closed at city limits. Work should be done by 5 p.m. Drivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda I. Unrue, 76, of Watertown, passed away at her home September 9, 2022. Linda was born on July 17, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of Richard and Marie (Smith) Wiest. She graduated from high school and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Plattsburg. A marriage to Earl Ray Unrue ended in divorce. Mr Unrue died in December of 2017.
wwnytv.com
Sister Ronald Marie Hax, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Ronald Marie Hax died September 11, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 74. She was born, daughter of Howard Hax and Elizabeth Moore Hax. She was a graduate of Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay. She then graduated...
wwnytv.com
Groups clean muskie breeding ground
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Getting waist deep in the waters of the St. Lawrence River in an effort to clean up an important muskie breeding ground. We went to Blind Bay to witness the efforts. “People have been fishing for, eating, and loving the muskie forever,” said...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on Jefferson County money & Whooville in the Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million. We asked you what lawmakers should do with it. Here are some of your ideas:. A mental health/substance abuse facility. Joe Martin. Pay for the kids’ lunches in the schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Noreen Carnevale, 85, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing, Massena, NY. She was born on January 4th, 1937 in the in New York City to William and Lucille Biglin Kenna. Noreen was married in 1957 to Frank Gerenser and went on to have three children. Sadly, her husband Frank passed away suddenly in 1968.
wwnytv.com
Rose Sliwa, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rose Sliwa 89, of Mustard Rd Watertown NY went to our Lord on Sept. 3rd 2022. Rose was born on January 24th, 1933 in Watertown NY to Rose and Sam Frazzitta. She attended Watertown Schools. In 1956 she married the love of her life Mitch...
wwnytv.com
Larry J. Compo, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Compo age 67, passed away peacefully at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on September 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full Obituary to...
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: Sweet Rocky
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky is such a sweet guy, he’d be great in just about any home. He the featured pet shelter manager Amber Zehr brought in from the Lewis County Humane Society. He’s about 3 years old. The shelter has 112 animals, including 31 dogs,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Richard C. Eddy, 82, of Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Eddy, 82, a longtime resident of Elm Street West, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Clark Henry Babcock, 98, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clark Henry Babcock of Clayton passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Clark was born October 8, 1923 in Tylerville to Jesse and Florence Babcock. He graduated from Adams Center Central...
wwnytv.com
Canton looking for ideas as it seeks state money
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The village of Canton is throwing its hat in the ring once again, looking for state money to revitalize its downtown. During the process, the village is looking for residents’ ideas. Deb Whitmarsh has worked in Canton for more than 30 years and remembers...
wwnytv.com
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
wwnytv.com
Heart walk’s inspirational honoree passes away
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Adeline Smith of Woodville in southern Jefferson County died Sunday morning after a long battle with heart disease. Adeline was just eight years old, but she had a lifetime of love for her family, and for her larger family with the American Heart Association. In...
wwnytv.com
Gordon C. Harper, 96, of formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte
EPHRATA, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Gordon C. Harper, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, N.Y. passed away peacefully at the age of 96, at WellSpan Hospital in Ephrata, PA. on September 7th, 2022. Gordon was born on May 28,1926 in Watertown, NY, son of the late William and Violet (Shawcross)...
wwnytv.com
Disc golf course opens in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Disc golf continues to be on the rise throughout the North Country, and now just about anyone can try it. Thanks to the people at Parkside Bible Church, Watertown now has it’s first public disc-golf course and it’s located right in the church’s backyard.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Gouverneur blanks Potsdam on the gridiron
Revolutionary War heroes honored at Plessis cemetery. Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday.
Comments / 0