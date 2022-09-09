Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
It happened on August 31 at the Blum North business in the 1000 block of Reverend Dr. Enoch Jones Boulevard.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
The suspect can be seen throwing what appears to be large bottles of oil and a canister of gasoline in the window of the business.
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 3