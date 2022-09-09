ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXRQU_0hntBkpH00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.

It happened on August 31 at the Blum North business in the 1000 block of Reverend Dr. Enoch Jones Boulevard.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The suspect can be seen throwing what appears to be large bottles of oil and a canister of gasoline in the window of the business.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy