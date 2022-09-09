ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan James
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Here’s a deeper look into one of the many shootings that occurred during Wednesday’s rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, which left four dead and three injured. It was an ordinary day at an AutoZone store — until the clock struck 4:49 p.m.

In an exclusive video obtained by WREG, that’s when suspect Ezekiel Kelly is seen on camera entering the store, according to officials. Once inside, Kelly reportedly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander, later identified as Rodolfo Berger.

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

His family said he went there to buy some parts and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Surveillance video appears to show Kelly exiting the store a second after the shooting and driving away. Moments later, several people are seen running to his aid, including a person named Adolfo.

“He was in a lot of pain,” said Adolfo. “He allowed my pastor’s dad to pray with him and he was very concerned about his family. He kept on asking us if we’re getting ahold of his family.”

Berger ended up being taken to the hospital in critical condition. His family tells WREG he had to undergo two surgeries and is now in stable condition.

In a statement posted on social media, his wife Fabiola said in part, “God is a comforter. He is in charge, and we are faithful to him. We are glad the police caught the shooter so he could not harm more people. Well done police department, we thank you.”

As Berger continues to recover, four other families are left planning funerals. It’s a reality that hits close to home for Memphians like Jasmine Pittman.

‘Pray for us’: Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting

“It’s been other deaths around in this area and it just needs to be stopped, it really do. It really do need to be stopped,” Pittman said.

At this moment, suspect Kelly is only charged with one count of first-degree murder but that’s expected to change soon.

