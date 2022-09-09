The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center

Photo provided by Poconos Park

By Mike Lynn

Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center.

BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.

John Oakes, owner of Pocono Parks, comes from a background of producing music festivals, concerts, and other events. Oakes used this experience in bringing this event center to the Poconos. The first event slated for Poconos Park is the "Cowboy Luau" and will take next week, featuring country music headliners Brett Young and Brantley Gilbert. More events are slated to be announced. The amphitheater plans to be fully operational next year. In the meantime, patrons will be able to rent out Poconos Park's 10,000-square-foot banquet hall, which sits on a private to suit their event needs. Weddings, bar mitzvahs, birthday parties, and other special events will be able to take place at the Park. In addition, concerts, music festivals, community events, and more events needs will be suited in the main auditorium center.

Poconos Park is located on the unity house property, with a history dating back to the early 1900s. Oakes recalls, "The beautiful lakehouse building that we have, the 10,000 square foot building that sits on the lake, that was part of the unity house camp that housed, at its peak, over 12,000 beds," said Oakes. "It was part of the international ladies garment workers union, so the property has that long seeded history." In the early 2000s, new construction began on the property, going through various owners until being picked up by John and becoming Poconos Park.

Website: poconospark.com

Address: 265 Tom Ridge Drive Lehman Township, PA 18324