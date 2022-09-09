ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 971

Gaynor V. Henry
4d ago

We have ONE National Anthem and it is NOT “Lift Every Voice And Sing”. This explains why we don’t watch NFL any longer and haven’t since all the protests started. And we won’t either!

Reply(76)
680
Minion's Sidekick
3d ago

Slowly but surely, the foundations of this nation are being destroyed in the name of "equality, diversity and inclusiveness" and promoting a second, co-equal national anthem demonstrates the NFL's pandering contribution to it.

Reply(68)
598
William Morehead
3d ago

How sad. The NFL has become a joke. Politicizing and commercializing the once greatest sport in America. But the lemmings keep watching and not caring. Further degradation and disrespect to our values and our flag. 🖕NFL

Reply(13)
413
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Alabama-Texas Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Shortly before kickoff, the University of Texas band played the national anthem. ESPN's College GameDay took a brief break to show the anthem, which fans loved. "Love hearing the college bands playing the...
AUSTIN, TX
shefinds

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living Apart After ‘Epic Fight’ About His Football Career

Trouble in paradise? According to anonymous sources who reportedly spoke to People Magazine, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been fighting about the NFL player’s decision to play another season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have allegedly felt “a lot of tension” in their marriage after Brady made the choice to keep working.
NFL
Outsider.com

49ers Fan Left in Coma After Fight at SoFi Stadium Reportedly Suing Rams

A San Francisco 49ers fan was left in a coma resulting from a fight at SoFi Stadium during last season’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. That fan is now suing the Rams and the other fan involved, claiming the organization didn’t do enough to help prevent the altercation from happening. Per TMZ, 49ers fan Daniel Luna filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Fans take over national anthem at Jets-Ravens game

Fans attending the game Sunday between the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens joined together to sing the national anthem on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. New York Police Department Officer Brianna Fernandez began singing and, within seconds, stopped as the crowd at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey began to sing together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Honey Tea#Quee
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Better Than Ever in ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Prior to the kick-off of the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood was better than ever in the Sunday Night Football intro. While celebrating the start of the 2022 NFL football season, Carrie Underwood took to her social media accounts to share the Sunday Night Football intro. “The wait is over!” Underwood declared. “Let’s do this!” The country music star is seen performing on stage to a full crowd while performing Waiting All Day For Sunday Night. Country Now reports that the Sunday Night Football intro was filmed at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Gisele Sends Love to Tom Brady During NFL Season Opener Amidst Reports Of ‘Tension’

“Let’s go @TomBrady,” Gisele Bundchen tweeted on Sept. 11. “Let’s go Bucs!” She completed her message with three sparkling emojis, showing unity with her husband, Tom Brady, ahead of his first NFL game of the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gisele’s supportive message comes amidst rumors that there’s “tension” in her marriage with Tom following his decision to un-retire from football earlier this year.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Roasted Online for His Pregame Outfit

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson picked out a special outfit to wear for his Monday Night Football arrival at his old stadium. After all, you need to look stylin’ as you stroll nonchalantly into Lumen Field. To give off the perfect vibe, Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s brightest stars, picked out an icy mint green suit, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie. He also was wearing a pair of shades and some headphones to complete his pre-game ensemble. Then like the football fashionista he is, Wilson shared a video of his outfit with his 5.6 million followers. He captioned it all “Game Time.”
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Broncos-Seahawks and ‘Manningcast’ Return

The first full weekend of NFL football games might be over, but we’ve still got one more primetime matchup left as Monday Night Football finally returns. Plus, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with their wildly popular MNF alternate broadcast, Manningcast. We’ve got the rundown on how and when to watch each ahead of the big game later tonight.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Cowboys Fans Throw Trash at, Boo Dak Prescott After Injury

The faithful Dallas Cowboys fans waited all offseason for last night’s season opener… but they weren’t so faithful to Dak Prescott after his injury. The NFL star was injured during the game. There are always emotions running high this time of year from teams and fans. However, you never need to throw something at a player from the stands. It just shouldn’t happen.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

557K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy