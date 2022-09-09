New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson picked out a special outfit to wear for his Monday Night Football arrival at his old stadium. After all, you need to look stylin’ as you stroll nonchalantly into Lumen Field. To give off the perfect vibe, Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s brightest stars, picked out an icy mint green suit, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie. He also was wearing a pair of shades and some headphones to complete his pre-game ensemble. Then like the football fashionista he is, Wilson shared a video of his outfit with his 5.6 million followers. He captioned it all “Game Time.”

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO