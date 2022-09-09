We have ONE National Anthem and it is NOT “Lift Every Voice And Sing”. This explains why we don’t watch NFL any longer and haven’t since all the protests started. And we won’t either!
Slowly but surely, the foundations of this nation are being destroyed in the name of "equality, diversity and inclusiveness" and promoting a second, co-equal national anthem demonstrates the NFL's pandering contribution to it.
How sad. The NFL has become a joke. Politicizing and commercializing the once greatest sport in America. But the lemmings keep watching and not caring. Further degradation and disrespect to our values and our flag. 🖕NFL
