ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

49ers Fan Left in Coma After Fight at SoFi Stadium Reportedly Suing Rams

A San Francisco 49ers fan was left in a coma resulting from a fight at SoFi Stadium during last season’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. That fan is now suing the Rams and the other fan involved, claiming the organization didn’t do enough to help prevent the altercation from happening. Per TMZ, 49ers fan Daniel Luna filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
Outsider.com

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Roasted Online for His Pregame Outfit

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson picked out a special outfit to wear for his Monday Night Football arrival at his old stadium. After all, you need to look stylin’ as you stroll nonchalantly into Lumen Field. To give off the perfect vibe, Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s brightest stars, picked out an icy mint green suit, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie. He also was wearing a pair of shades and some headphones to complete his pre-game ensemble. Then like the football fashionista he is, Wilson shared a video of his outfit with his 5.6 million followers. He captioned it all “Game Time.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Nfl#American Football#Sports#The Los Angeles Rams#Buffalo Bills
Outsider.com

Cris Collinsworth’s Voice Has ‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewers Concerned

If there was ever a time for Cris Collinsworth to take a sick day, tonight was the night. We’re not sure if there’s an injured list for broadcasters, but if that does exist, the NBC color commentator is surely on it. Collinsworth is alongside play-by-play man Mike Tirico for “Sunday Night Football” between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Collinsworth’s voice is noticeably raspy — leading many to speculate that he is sick.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Better Than Ever in ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Prior to the kick-off of the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood was better than ever in the Sunday Night Football intro. While celebrating the start of the 2022 NFL football season, Carrie Underwood took to her social media accounts to share the Sunday Night Football intro. “The wait is over!” Underwood declared. “Let’s do this!” The country music star is seen performing on stage to a full crowd while performing Waiting All Day For Sunday Night. Country Now reports that the Sunday Night Football intro was filmed at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Broncos-Seahawks and ‘Manningcast’ Return

The first full weekend of NFL football games might be over, but we’ve still got one more primetime matchup left as Monday Night Football finally returns. Plus, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with their wildly popular MNF alternate broadcast, Manningcast. We’ve got the rundown on how and when to watch each ahead of the big game later tonight.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Tom Brady But Doesn’t Attend Game Amid Reported Rough Patch

On Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady was shown support by his wife, Gisele Bündchen, before their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The famous couple is reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship due to Brady’s return to the gridiron. But she didn’t let that hold her back from rooting for Brady and his Bucs teammates.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

LOOK: Unhappy Seahawks Fan Gives Russell Wilson a New Name on the Back of His Jersey

We’re hoping Russell Wilson isn’t expecting an NFL hero’s welcome back to Seattle for tonight’s Monday Night Football Game. It could be an ugly scene. The Seahawk fans, who loved Wilson and cheered him on for a decade, are a bit miffed that he’s now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. A Super Bowl won back in February 2014 buys you only a certain amount of goodwill. And if you switch teams, well, you get incidents like this one:
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Robert Griffin III Races a Hawk Ahead of Seahawks vs. Broncos Game

You might’ve tuned into to see the Seahawks and Broncos play football. But the best early highlight was Robert Griffin III, the former NFL quarterback, race a hawk. More specifically, RG3 raced Seahawks mascot, Taima the Hawk. Griffin, the 2011 Heisman winner, was in street clothes. Meanwhile, the hawk had a definitive home-field advantage. After all, the Seahawks were the home team against the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

‘College GameDay’ Fans React to Pat McAfee Joining the Show

College GameDay has been a staple of college football since its inception in 1993. Each week during the season, the Gameday crew hits the road and stops at the week’s best game. In the decades since the show started, the crew has seen everything, from Lee Corso’s crazy antics to a slew of A-list guest pickers.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

557K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy