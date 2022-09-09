Read full article on original website
49ers Fan Left in Coma After Fight at SoFi Stadium Reportedly Suing Rams
A San Francisco 49ers fan was left in a coma resulting from a fight at SoFi Stadium during last season’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. That fan is now suing the Rams and the other fan involved, claiming the organization didn’t do enough to help prevent the altercation from happening. Per TMZ, 49ers fan Daniel Luna filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Roasted Online for His Pregame Outfit
New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson picked out a special outfit to wear for his Monday Night Football arrival at his old stadium. After all, you need to look stylin’ as you stroll nonchalantly into Lumen Field. To give off the perfect vibe, Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s brightest stars, picked out an icy mint green suit, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie. He also was wearing a pair of shades and some headphones to complete his pre-game ensemble. Then like the football fashionista he is, Wilson shared a video of his outfit with his 5.6 million followers. He captioned it all “Game Time.”
Cris Collinsworth’s Voice Has ‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewers Concerned
If there was ever a time for Cris Collinsworth to take a sick day, tonight was the night. We’re not sure if there’s an injured list for broadcasters, but if that does exist, the NBC color commentator is surely on it. Collinsworth is alongside play-by-play man Mike Tirico for “Sunday Night Football” between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Collinsworth’s voice is noticeably raspy — leading many to speculate that he is sick.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Better Than Ever in ‘Sunday Night Football’ Intro for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Prior to the kick-off of the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood was better than ever in the Sunday Night Football intro. While celebrating the start of the 2022 NFL football season, Carrie Underwood took to her social media accounts to share the Sunday Night Football intro. “The wait is over!” Underwood declared. “Let’s do this!” The country music star is seen performing on stage to a full crowd while performing Waiting All Day For Sunday Night. Country Now reports that the Sunday Night Football intro was filmed at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
Monday Night Football: How, When to Watch Broncos-Seahawks and ‘Manningcast’ Return
The first full weekend of NFL football games might be over, but we’ve still got one more primetime matchup left as Monday Night Football finally returns. Plus, former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are returning with their wildly popular MNF alternate broadcast, Manningcast. We’ve got the rundown on how and when to watch each ahead of the big game later tonight.
Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Shows Off Epic Beer Koozie at Bengals Tailgate Ahead of Home Opener
The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow were back in action on Sunday. Olivia Holzmacher, Burrow’s… The post Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Shows Off Epic Beer Koozie at Bengals Tailgate Ahead of Home Opener appeared first on Outsider.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Bet, Celebrates Retirement With Huge Party at Mohegan Sun
We’re thinking Rob Gronkowski is serious about this whole retirement thing. Although he came back to the NFL once before after giving notice, this second retirement will stick. Gronk enjoyed his official retirement party this weekend. He partied at a casino nearer to his first team, the New England...
Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Celebrates Giants RB’s Big Game in Win Over Tennessee
In one of the better games of Sunday night, Saquon Barkley helped lead his NY Giants over the Tennessee Titans. His girlfriend celebrated accordingly. Anna Congdon and the NFL star have been a couple for a long time and even have a 4-year-old daughter, Jada. In the season opener for the Giants, it was Congdon who might have been celebrating the loudest.
Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Tom Brady But Doesn’t Attend Game Amid Reported Rough Patch
On Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady was shown support by his wife, Gisele Bündchen, before their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The famous couple is reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship due to Brady’s return to the gridiron. But she didn’t let that hold her back from rooting for Brady and his Bucs teammates.
Glen Powell from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reacts to Alabama-Texas Ending After Picking on ‘College GameDay’
Glen Powell, the Top Gun: Maverick star, was all-in on his Texas Longhorns. He appeared early Saturday on ESPN College GameDay, donning a mullet wig to honor his favorite team’s quarterback. And then hours later, when Alabama kicked a gimme field goal to win the game with 10 seconds...
Nick Saban Caught on Hot Mic Cursing Out Player After Narrowly Beating Texas
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was able to take a sigh of relief after… The post Nick Saban Caught on Hot Mic Cursing Out Player After Narrowly Beating Texas appeared first on Outsider.
LOOK: Unhappy Seahawks Fan Gives Russell Wilson a New Name on the Back of His Jersey
We’re hoping Russell Wilson isn’t expecting an NFL hero’s welcome back to Seattle for tonight’s Monday Night Football Game. It could be an ugly scene. The Seahawk fans, who loved Wilson and cheered him on for a decade, are a bit miffed that he’s now the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. A Super Bowl won back in February 2014 buys you only a certain amount of goodwill. And if you switch teams, well, you get incidents like this one:
WATCH: Man Goes on a Rampage, Punches Woman in the Face During Raiders-Chargers Brawl
As to be expected, there were many brawls and fights at NFL games for 2022’s opening weekend. While teams battled it out on the field on Sunday, some fans were battling it out in the stands. In this viral video shared to Twitter, a group of Las Vegas Raiders...
WATCH: Robert Griffin III Races a Hawk Ahead of Seahawks vs. Broncos Game
You might’ve tuned into to see the Seahawks and Broncos play football. But the best early highlight was Robert Griffin III, the former NFL quarterback, race a hawk. More specifically, RG3 raced Seahawks mascot, Taima the Hawk. Griffin, the 2011 Heisman winner, was in street clothes. Meanwhile, the hawk had a definitive home-field advantage. After all, the Seahawks were the home team against the Broncos.
‘College GameDay’ Fans React to Pat McAfee Joining the Show
College GameDay has been a staple of college football since its inception in 1993. Each week during the season, the Gameday crew hits the road and stops at the week’s best game. In the decades since the show started, the crew has seen everything, from Lee Corso’s crazy antics to a slew of A-list guest pickers.
