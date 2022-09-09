Read full article on original website
Related
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
The money behind the crown: What happens to Queen Elizabeth II's personal assets?
Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a sizable estate after 70 years on the throne. Her personal assets were estimated to be worth $500 million.
Royal beekeeper informs Buckingham Palace bees that the Queen has died
The royal beekeeper has informed the hives at Buckingham Palace of the Queen’s death.Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on Thursday 8 September aged 96, after 70 years on the throne. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”John Chapple, the official Palace beekeeper, has now told Mail Online that he travelled to the palace and Clarence House on Friday (9 September) to carry out the formality.The ritual is based...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has begun the journey back to Windsor after an emotional 24 hours during which he missed the chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'
The queen had this way of making you feel like you were the only person in the world at that moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen would be ‘proud’ of William’s ‘remarkable’ gesture to Harry, writer says
Queen Elizabeth II would be “proud” of Prince William for coordinating the surprise reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, a royal scribe claims. Royal fans were delighted when the estranged brothers and their wives emerged from a car to greet crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle. William, Harry, Markle and Kate Middleton spent 40 minutes viewing a huge sea of floral tributes laid outside the UK castle in honor of the late monarch over the weekend. They also took some time to read notes of sympathy and shake hands with well-wishers who were delighted by their presence. The outing marked the first...
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Mourns Queen Elizabeth's Death
It was an emotional scene at Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96. As a crowd gathered in front of the London residence to pay their respects to Her Majesty, they witnessed a double rainbow over the palace following a heavy downpour. The Queen was Britain's...
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Fast Company
British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children Archie and Lili remain a plain Master and Miss on the royal website rather than prince and princess, but the King’s spokesman pledged to update it “as and when we get information”.While William’s title in the line of succession as the Prince of Wales has been swiftly added with his children now listed as “of Wales”, Archie and Lili’s had not changed on Saturday.They are technically now a prince and a princess because their grandfather has become King, but it has not been confirmed by their parents or Buckingham Palace whether they will...
AdWeek
The Crown Suspends Filming After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
The Crown has suspended production Friday out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” creator Peter Morgan wrote in a statement to Deadline. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
Vogue
The Moving Story Behind The Queen’s Special Connection To Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth II famously loved being outdoors – traipsing across rolling hills and glens in her trademark printed headscarves and tweeds, often with her beloved corgis in tow – and of all her storied royal residences, it was at Balmoral where she could most easily commune with nature.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.” "The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things." pic.twitter.com/0pZqY2Xopq — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT)...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0