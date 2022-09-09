Read full article on original website
Livingston over Pope John - Field hockey recap
Shaye Lastella had three assists as Livingston defeated Pope John, 3-0, in Sparta. Sarah Ferdinand, Riley Schultz and Sydney Rubin scored a goal apiece for Livingston (2-1). Izzy Askimzy made six saves to earn the shutout. Trisha Kelly made 12 saves for Pope John (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Westfield rallies to defeat Montclair Kimberley - Field hockey recap
Lindsay Doyle and Ella McLane scored in the final two periods as Westfield won at home, 2-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Katie Walsh dished an assist for Westfield (1-2), which outshot Montclair Kimberley (1-2) by 13-8. Lauren McDonough stopped nine shots to receive the shutout. Malia Cesareo made 12 saves in...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Shirley Munoz Lopez scores 6 goals as Long Branch beats Keyport - Field hockey recap
Shirley Munoz Lopez came away with six goals and four assists in leading Long Branch to a 12-3 victory at home over Keyport. Ayanna Brissett struck twice while Kaliya Bernard tallied a goal and two assists for Long Branch (1-2), which outshot Keyport (0-3) by 26-7. The N.J. High School...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Roxbury over Newton - Boys soccer recap
Aiden Metz scored twice and added an assist to lead Roxbury to a 4-2 win over Newton in Newton. Metz now has three goals in two games for 2-0 Roxbury. Also scoring against Newton were Alex Visha and Asher Metz. Gabe Ruitenberg contributed two assists to the win. Noah Camp...
Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Becton over Lodi - Girls soccer recap
Becton continued its high scoring ways with a 5-0 win over Lodi at McKenzie Field in East Rutherford. In getting off to a 3-0 start, Becton has scored 11 goals. Martyna Kozdron and Shania Healy each scored twice while Brianna Seidel had the other goal. Morgan Wagner added two assists.
No. 11 Hunterdon Central over North Hunterdon - boys soccer recap
Senior Jonathan Schess and classmate Colin Adams each scored a goal as Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated North Hunterdon, 2-1 in Annadale. Hunterdon Central (2-1) bounced back from a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Pingry. North Hunterdon (1-2) received a goal from Logan Priesler. The...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Nick DiNapoli leads Shore past Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli had two first-half goals to lead Shore past Asbury Park 5-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (2-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first half before Cooper Attaway and Tyler Jackson accounted for its second-half scores. Santino Scarponi also scored a goal. Shore finished with 15 shots on goal.
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Boys soccer: Yossef gives River Dell win in OT over Westwood
Gil Ben Yossef scored in overtime off an assist from Sean Langley to give River Dell a 2-1 victory against Westwood in Westwood. Matthew Scipioni gave River Dell a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off an assist from Vincent Scalclone. Westwood tied the game with a goal from Alan Contrerras. Jonah Nippes made six saves in the win too.
