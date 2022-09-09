ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

NJ.com

Livingston over Pope John - Field hockey recap

Shaye Lastella had three assists as Livingston defeated Pope John, 3-0, in Sparta. Sarah Ferdinand, Riley Schultz and Sydney Rubin scored a goal apiece for Livingston (2-1). Izzy Askimzy made six saves to earn the shutout. Trisha Kelly made 12 saves for Pope John (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap

Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
RARITAN, NJ
Franklin, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Newton - Boys soccer recap

Aiden Metz scored twice and added an assist to lead Roxbury to a 4-2 win over Newton in Newton. Metz now has three goals in two games for 2-0 Roxbury. Also scoring against Newton were Alex Visha and Asher Metz. Gabe Ruitenberg contributed two assists to the win. Noah Camp...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap

Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap

Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap

Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Becton over Lodi - Girls soccer recap

Becton continued its high scoring ways with a 5-0 win over Lodi at McKenzie Field in East Rutherford. In getting off to a 3-0 start, Becton has scored 11 goals. Martyna Kozdron and Shania Healy each scored twice while Brianna Seidel had the other goal. Morgan Wagner added two assists.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap

Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Yossef gives River Dell win in OT over Westwood

Gil Ben Yossef scored in overtime off an assist from Sean Langley to give River Dell a 2-1 victory against Westwood in Westwood. Matthew Scipioni gave River Dell a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off an assist from Vincent Scalclone. Westwood tied the game with a goal from Alan Contrerras. Jonah Nippes made six saves in the win too.
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

