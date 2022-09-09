ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person off N. Harrells Ferry Road on Monday, Sept. 12. According to BRPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigertv.tv

Gunshots fired in Tigerland

During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baker police chief providing relief during Jackson water crisis

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn joined others from Louisiana in helping out during the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The chief and officers hit the road on Monday, September 12, to offer assistance. They are bringing at least 1,500 cases of water to residents of Jackson.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

EBRSO: Man accused of pulling gun on deputies located

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies in Central was located Saturday morning at his home. Matthew Tanner Strahan, 41, faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse battery, and resisting an officer.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

OLOL Livingston celebrating 10 years of service

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Health is celebrating a decade of service in Livingston Parish. On Monday, Sept. 12 there will be a special event to commemorate the milestone. Representatives from OLOL and Livingston Parish are planning to discuss the impact the facility has had on...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

