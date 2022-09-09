Read full article on original website
Related
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sobriero lifts St. Peter’s Prep past North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Sophomore Matt Sobriero scored his first two career varsity goals and added an assist to lead St. Peter’s Prep to a 4-2 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Jon Dereka had a goal and an assist for St. Peter’s Prep (3-0), which also got a goal from Jaiden Reid.
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ramos’ hat-trick leads Piscataway Magnet past Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Erick Ramos scored three first half goals as Piscataway Magnet cruised to a 6-0 victory over Perth Amboy Magnet in Piscataway. John Gallego had a goal and an assist for Piscataway Magnet (2-0), which led 4-0 at halftime. Kelvin Gonzalez and Escarleth Melendez-Carcamo added a goal each and Kenny Palacios had one save to earn the shutout.
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Fort Lee over Dumont - Boys soccer recap
Senior Enzo Yu scored twice to lead Fort Lee to a 3-0 win over Dumont in Dumont. Yu now has three goals in the first two games for Fort Lee (1-1). Jin Ha Park scored the other goal for Fort Lee. Kaden Chan, Kaito Shinoda and Naoki Dartley each had...
Dwight-Morrow blanks Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia logged two goals and one assist as Dwight-Morrow shut out Ridgefield Park 4-0 in Englewood. Dwight-Morrow (1-1) put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first half. It finished with 25 shots on goal and held Ridgefield Park (0-1) to just five. Sarah Gomez finished with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
Shirley Munoz Lopez scores 6 goals as Long Branch beats Keyport - Field hockey recap
Shirley Munoz Lopez came away with six goals and four assists in leading Long Branch to a 12-3 victory at home over Keyport. Ayanna Brissett struck twice while Kaliya Bernard tallied a goal and two assists for Long Branch (1-2), which outshot Keyport (0-3) by 26-7. The N.J. High School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paterson Kennedy over Bergen Tech -Boys soccer recap
Christopher Chavarria scored twice while Pedro Lanchipa tallied a goal and an assist as Paterson Kennedy won at home, 5-2, over Bergen Tech. Luis Portillo and Joseph Aguilar each knocked in a goal for Paterson Kennedy (1-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Bergen Tech is now 1-1. The N.J. High...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Red Bank Regional over Pt. Pleasant Beach - girls soccer recap
For the second game in a row Red Bank Regional has earned a 5-2 win. After opening with a victory over Matawan, Red Bank Regional then defeated Pt. Pleasant Beach by the same 5-2 score. Emily Juco led the way with two goals. Scoring single goals were Carolyn McCallion, Abigail...
No. 12 Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Boys soccer recap
Luke Ernst’s two goals lifted Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 overtime victory over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Quinn O’Neill added a goal for Ramsey (1-1) and Steven De Pinto made seven saves. Pascack Hills falls to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0