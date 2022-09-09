ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap

Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
RARITAN, NJ
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap

Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap

Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
MADISON, NJ
Fort Lee over Dumont - Boys soccer recap

Senior Enzo Yu scored twice to lead Fort Lee to a 3-0 win over Dumont in Dumont. Yu now has three goals in the first two games for Fort Lee (1-1). Jin Ha Park scored the other goal for Fort Lee. Kaden Chan, Kaito Shinoda and Naoki Dartley each had...
FORT LEE, NJ
Dwight-Morrow blanks Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap

Camila Quinchia logged two goals and one assist as Dwight-Morrow shut out Ridgefield Park 4-0 in Englewood. Dwight-Morrow (1-1) put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first half. It finished with 25 shots on goal and held Ridgefield Park (0-1) to just five. Sarah Gomez finished with...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap

Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
OAKLAND, NJ
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap

Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
LODI, NJ
Paterson Kennedy over Bergen Tech -Boys soccer recap

Christopher Chavarria scored twice while Pedro Lanchipa tallied a goal and an assist as Paterson Kennedy won at home, 5-2, over Bergen Tech. Luis Portillo and Joseph Aguilar each knocked in a goal for Paterson Kennedy (1-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Bergen Tech is now 1-1. The N.J. High...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
PALMYRA, NJ
Red Bank Regional over Pt. Pleasant Beach - girls soccer recap

For the second game in a row Red Bank Regional has earned a 5-2 win. After opening with a victory over Matawan, Red Bank Regional then defeated Pt. Pleasant Beach by the same 5-2 score. Emily Juco led the way with two goals. Scoring single goals were Carolyn McCallion, Abigail...
No. 12 Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Boys soccer recap

Luke Ernst’s two goals lifted Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 overtime victory over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Quinn O’Neill added a goal for Ramsey (1-1) and Steven De Pinto made seven saves. Pascack Hills falls to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
RAMSEY, NJ
