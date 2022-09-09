Read full article on original website
Brian Dela vega
3d ago
What a couple of idiots. Anyone wanting or trying to kill or killing innocent ppl is nothing but a coward. Idc what twisted reason folks come up with….religion, race, gender or sexual preference etc etc…your a coward and I hope you choke on all of your hate.
Wu Lyn
4d ago
Strange, no one talks about it, the left media? Democrats? BLM?
HANDOVERFIST
3d ago
law wont do anything let a couple of white guys do that be in kail before dawn
Mayor Strickland: Juvenile Crime Is a Revolving Door on Steroids
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland is calling for tougher juvenile crime laws following violent weeks of crime across the city. “We all know 201 Poplar and are adult prisons are a revolving door, juvenile crime is a revolving door on steroids,” Strickland told “Wake Up Memphis” Friday. On...
One shot to death at apartments near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Two men kick in door, steal guns from Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men kicked in the door of a Memphis home and ransacked the residence, stealing guns and other property, according to police. Memphis Police said the burglary happened on Durbin Avenue in broad daylight, around 2:25 p.m., on Friday, September 9. The two men, seen in...
californiaexaminer.net
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 48-year-old man is in Shelby County Jail after police charged him for a July carjacking and kidnapping. Jail records show Toney Hopkins is charged with carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, criminal attempt-aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. According to...
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
15-year-old girl shot to death in Millington, family says
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis couple is devastated after the death of their daughter, Haley Reedy, 15. “He said well what’s your address I gave him my address and he said we’ll come to you,” said Haley’s mother, Brandee Reedy, referring to the call she received from police.
Opinion | Those in authority have a lot more explaining to do | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Mo. — As more details emerge surrounding two people believed responsible for horrendous deadly violence in Memphis recently, it is clear that those in authority have a lot more explaining to do. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who allegedly killed three people and wounded three others during a shooting spree...
Abston ID’ed as suspect in 2021 rape days after Fletcher’s abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recently tested rape kit from a case back on September 21 of 2021 has been connected to the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher. The DNA match came back the same day Fletchers body was found behind an abandoned house in South Memphis. According to Memphis police, a sexual […]
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police. Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after...
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
Two women shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Man in wheelchair critical after hit and run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in a hit and run on Saturday night in South Memphis. Police responded to a crash around 11:00 p.m. near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street. Police said an unknown driver in a white pickup truck with a […]
deltadailynews.com
Defense slams chief for calling suspect in jogger slaying case a ‘dangerous predator’
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — An attorney for the suspect in the fatal kidnapping of jogger Eliza Fletcher objected in court Thursday to the local police chief describing the defendant as a “dangerous predator.”. Attorney Jennifer Case of the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office told Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr....
