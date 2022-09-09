ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Debbie Youngblood
4d ago

It's not fair for the homeowners to have to live with the homeless people who put up their tents in their neighborhoods. There are programs to help the homeless to get back on their feet. For some reason they don't want to accept them. They all can't be druggies ( or maybe I'm just naive). I'm glad that they aren't living in my neighborhood but sorry that others have to put up with that bs.

Diana Bilton
4d ago

they don't want help they can't do there drugs they need to get a order in place they all get disability checks if they don't want help take there checks if they want to continue to receive there monthly check drug testing and rehab in order to receive there check's that's why they stay homeless all there money is to buy drugs that's why we have a crisis start doing something

Billy Bull
4d ago

protest give me a break. These people are destroying our city and people still give them money on the street corners. Wake up people!

