ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

U.S. national debt is nearly $30.9 trillion and continues to rise

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZjEy_0hnt7fIl00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the U.S. National Debt Clock , the United States’ debt is more than $30.87 trillion and continues to rise.

The U.S. national debt amounts to nearly 123% of U.S. gross domestic product, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

Mike Klug has worked in financial services for more than 42 years as an insurance broker and consultant.

He predicts that the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates could lead to a recession because it could lead to a reduction in consumer spending.

“It’s going to hurt that area big time, that will be what throws us into a nasty recession,” Klug said.

Both on Thursday and back in late August, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. would continue to keep prices stable with elevated rates.

“The federal open market committee’s overarching focus right now is to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal,” Powell said in a speech on Aug. 26.

Klug said that despite a low unemployment rate, high inflation is a symptom of an even sicker economy.

“We’ve stretched the rubber band as far as we could stretch it and now we’re going to pay for it,” he said.

Klug added that in order to prepare for a possible recession, people should seek to pay down whatever debt they have and to also invest in precious metals such as gold and silver.

He said silver is a better option because it’s less expensive.

“Silver is the most undervalued metal, one of the most undervalued commodities,” Klug added.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

U.S. News and World Report bumps UWL up to national ranking list

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse has moved up to a national ranking in the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges for 2023” listings. UWL previously ranked in the “Regional Universities” category. The change to national ranking is due to the expansion of two doctoral programs at UWL. Physical therapy and student affairs administration both saw an uptick in graduates, university officials said.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#National Debt#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Freedom Honor Flight to fly 93 veterans to Washington D.C.

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Saturday, 93 veterans from across the Coulee Region will fly to Washington D.C. for the Freedom Honor Flight. Veterans will visit various landmarks in the nations capitol such as the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Lincoln Memorial. After a war, many veterans didn’t receive welcome home celebrations. For organizers of the event,...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

ReNew the Block cuts the ribbon on their program

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Your neighborhood is about to get sustainable. Habitat for Humanity is helping communities collaborate by launching their ‘ReNew the Block’ program. The goal of ‘ReNew’ is to make the community a great place to live, work, and play. Phase I of the project begins at Lincoln Middle School and organizers say it is the perfect starting...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy