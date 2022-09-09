Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Husband Tom Brady, but Skips His First Game amid 'Rough Patch'
"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," a source previously told PEOPLE of the longtime couple Tom Brady is set to hit the field for his first post-retirement NFL game Sunday night, and his wife Gisele Bündchen won't be in the stands, a source tells PEOPLE. The 45-year-old quarterback will make his return to the league for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first game of the 2022-2023 season against...
Who Is Eli Manning's Wife? All About Abby McGrew
Eli Manning and Abby McGrew have been married since 2008 Eli Manning and his wife Abby Mcgrew are college sweethearts who have made love last. The former New York Giants quarterback met McGrew in the spring of 2002, while they were both students at the University of Mississippi. After dating throughout college, the couple married on April 19, 2008, in front of family and friends in Los Cabos, Mexico. Since then, Manning and McGrew have welcomed four children together. The football star retired from the NFL in January 2020, after...
Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife? All About Ashley Manning
Peyton Manning and Ashley Manning met after being set up by her next-door neighbor While two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning prefers to keep his marriage and personal life private, he hasn't held back any love for his family, including his No. 1 cheerleader and wife of over two decades, Ashley Manning (née Thompson). The couple wed in 2001 after being introduced by Ashley's parents' next-door neighbor and welcomed their twins, Marshall and Mosley, 10 years later. When Peyton and the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2016,...
Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett have been linked since 2020 Dak Prescott has had his fair share of ups and downs as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. The athlete, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round — 135th overall — of the 2016 NFL Draft, was the NFL's highest-paid player in 2021, beating out other superstars like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. That same year, Prescott came back from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in October 2020. The quarterback was looking forward to the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen on Sunday posted a birthday message to her Instagram story, to honor her sister, Graziela Nonnenmacher Bündchen. "Happy birthday to a true angel on earth! I love you so much sis!" the message, translated from Portuguese, said. The photo shows Bündchen's sister Graziela in blue, giving...
Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL
Tom Brady is opening up about his priorities. Following Brady's first post-retirement NFL game Sunday, the 45-year-old talked about his life on and off the field via the latest installment of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Speaking to Brady's love for the...
