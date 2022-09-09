Eli Manning and Abby McGrew have been married since 2008 Eli Manning and his wife Abby Mcgrew are college sweethearts who have made love last. The former New York Giants quarterback met McGrew in the spring of 2002, while they were both students at the University of Mississippi. After dating throughout college, the couple married on April 19, 2008, in front of family and friends in Los Cabos, Mexico. Since then, Manning and McGrew have welcomed four children together. The football star retired from the NFL in January 2020, after...

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO