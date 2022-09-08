Freddy Peralta headed to injured list again after being removed during Thursday's start with right shoulder fatigue

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was removed from Thursday night’s start with right shoulder fatigue in the third inning, and Brewers manager Craig Counsell said afterward that he's headed for the injured list — though hopefully not for the rest of the year.

Peralta left the game following a leadoff walk in the inning and subsequent mound visit from Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and Brewers training staff.

Peralta’s velocity was down during that final plate appearance in an outing that had been pushed back to Thursday after initially being scheduled for Monday. The righthander had thrown fastballs of 86.7 and 87.7 mph to Tommy La Stella, well down from his season average of 92.5 mph, before being removed.

"It's the same symptoms (that have been bothering him); it's really just fatigue that's just not letting him get after it, so to speak," Counsell said. "He's not having any pain, necessarily. ... What we didn't want is a situation where he has to make a big pitch, tries to do a little extra and something happens. Nothing happened but he needs rest at this point, and we feel like we have to give him that rest and then get back at it."

Even with less than a month of season left, Counsell wasn't ready to declare Peralta done for 2022.

"That's not our mindset right now and that's not Freddy's mindset right now," he said. "We're thinking this can be the two weeks, but we've got to give him the rest and then we'll see how it responds after some rest and some strengthening."

Peralta missed more than two months with a right shoulder injury suffered in late May. He has pitched well since returning, allowing eight runs over 29 ⅔ innings, but notably was removed from a no-hitter at just 82 pitches on Aug. 26, then pulled after five one-run innings at 74 pitches his last time out on Aug. 31.

Peralta was scheduled to start Monday in Colorado but had the start bumped back by three days.

One day removed from seeing starter Eric Lauer leave his start with injury, the Brewers find themselves with thinning options in the starting rotation.

"The schedule next week helps us out to get a little farther along there," Counsell said. "We're going to have some questions to answer. Probably next weekend is when we'll start to have to answer some questions about that."

