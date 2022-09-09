ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 injured in shooting on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Neighbors shaken by Sunday night shooting in South Hill neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people. “It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said. Poer and her family have been living in...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase

A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car

A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
COLFAX, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land, that over 600 people call home, is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA

