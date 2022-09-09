Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Two injured in South Hill shooting, deputies searching for third person involved
SPOKANE, Wash. – At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the South Hill, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). A third person, possibly a juvenile, may have also been injured, though they have not been identified at this time. Around 8:30 p.m....
Spokane deputies looking for third suspect involved in South Hill shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting related to a possible drug deal that went bad in the South Hill area on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Spokane County deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of...
2 injured in shooting on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on the South Hill that left two people injured. Spokane County Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue on Sunday at around 8:25 p.m. Deputies located ammo casings on the roadway and interviewed several...
North Idaho man in Custody After Threatening SWAT Team with bat, Propane Tanks
COEUR D'ALENE - A around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Kootenai County Deputies responded to the 6200 Block of West Prairie Avenue in Post Falls for a report of a physical domestic dispute. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and a female victim said she had...
FOX 28 Spokane
Neighbors shaken by Sunday night shooting in South Hill neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a usually safe South Hill neighborhood, gun shots were fired Sunday night, injuring two people. “It’s hard to calm your kids down when they see something like that right outside their house,” Karen Poer said. Poer and her family have been living in...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
KHQ Right Now
Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
Detectives seeking witnesses to violent assault near Camp Sekani
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are seeking witnesses to a violent assault that occurred in the Camp Sekani parking lot on August 26. According to the victim of the assault, he said he was at Boulder Beach when a man and woman approached him. The man aggressively asked him “How are you doing?” and said he wanted room on the beach....
SPD arrests two additional suspects in drive-by shooting spree last May
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested two men this week for involvement in a series of drive-by shootings that occurred on May 2, 2022. On Wednesday, SPD arrested 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton and charged him with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree assault. On Friday,...
WSP: 13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane. The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of...
pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
x1071.com
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car
A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land, that over 600 people call home, is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
KHQ Right Now
3 people, including infant, hospitalized after major car crash in Colbert
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a car crash leaving a teenager, a 20-year-old and infant in the hospital. Investigators said the teenager was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when they crashed head-on into the other car. WSP said the victims could be okay.
nbcrightnow.com
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Spokane County Fire District 10 pays tribute to those lost in 9/11 attacks
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Sunday marks 21 years since the nation came under the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Spokane Fire District 10 and community members came together on Sunday to pay their respects to the lives lost on 9/11. “We want to reflect and remember the heroes who...
Major Crimes detectives requesting help in identifying body found in Spokane River
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced that Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a body found in the Spokane River. The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a...
