Millington, TN

Millington, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Millington, TN
WREG

How to get a bad contractor arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most common calls the WREG Problem Solvers get involves contractors who get paid but never finish the job. A recent arrest drew our attention since law enforcement agencies don’t often hold contractors accountable with charges. “The majority of it is handled civilly,” said Lt. Kevin Johnson with the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Former Tennessee court clerk charged with stealing $60K from evidence

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Shelby County Criminal Court clerk staffer has been indicted for stealing a large amount of cash stored by the court as evidence. The Tennessee Comptroller's Office (TCO) says that they conducted an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) which resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How to stay safe during active shooter situations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the city of Memphis recovers from a week of horrific violence, many are wondering how to protect themselves both now and in the future. "We always try to prepare people for the unexpected," Bennie Cobb, a former law enforcement officer and firearm safety trainer, said.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Mpd#Police#The Millington Star#The Police Department
WREG

Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Two men wanted for terroristic threats on social media, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of making terroristic threats in a now viral video shared across the country. According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media. The two men were seen riding in a car discussing the possibility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN

