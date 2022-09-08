Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The recent string of violence across the Bluff City is leaving many women on edge, but retired Shelby County Captain Bennie Cobb is working to give women the tools they need to stay safe. “Practice, and you need somebody that you trust to explain it to...
Man at center of Eliza Fletcher kidnapping & murder indicted in 2021 rape case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Eliza Fletcher on Sept. 2 was indicted over the weekend on aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping for an incident that happened last year. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was charged earlier this month with a host of charges including first-degree...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
actionnews5.com
Investigation details improper handling of Town of Toone assets by former police chief
TOONE, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reveals several problems within the Town of Toone in Hardeman County. The investigation centers largely on the handling of town assets by the former police chief, who served from 2001 until his resignation in July 2021. Some of...
How to get a bad contractor arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most common calls the WREG Problem Solvers get involves contractors who get paid but never finish the job. A recent arrest drew our attention since law enforcement agencies don’t often hold contractors accountable with charges. “The majority of it is handled civilly,” said Lt. Kevin Johnson with the Memphis […]
californiaexaminer.net
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
fox17.com
Former Tennessee court clerk charged with stealing $60K from evidence
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Shelby County Criminal Court clerk staffer has been indicted for stealing a large amount of cash stored by the court as evidence. The Tennessee Comptroller's Office (TCO) says that they conducted an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) which resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp.
How to stay safe during active shooter situations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the city of Memphis recovers from a week of horrific violence, many are wondering how to protect themselves both now and in the future. "We always try to prepare people for the unexpected," Bennie Cobb, a former law enforcement officer and firearm safety trainer, said.
Former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk employee stole nearly $62K from evidence, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office stole nearly $62,000 in cash from evidence, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Crminal Court Clerk’s...
Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn't occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA. Cleotha Henderson was...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
State: Former Criminal Court Clerk’s office employee admits to stealing $61k from evidence office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s office employee has been indicted after he admitted to stealing over $61,000 from the office’s evidence rooms. Last month, a grand jury indicted former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp for one count of theft of property over $2,500 and one count of official misconduct. An […]
New details emerge after teen arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after making threats to hurt the community like the man accused of going on a shooting spree in Memphis. Reginald Williams, 18, has been charged with the Commission of Act of Terrorism, Civil Rights Intimidation, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment, court records show.
actionnews5.com
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
Two men wanted for terroristic threats on social media, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men accused of making terroristic threats in a now viral video shared across the country. According to police, the suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 21, posted the threats on social media. The two men were seen riding in a car discussing the possibility […]
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
