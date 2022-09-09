ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Depot Days returns Saturday

Main Street and the surrounding area will be blocked off and people will converge downtown Saturday as the 41st annual Depot Days festival returns. Festival events began this past Sunday night at East Highland Baptist Church with a community worship service led by Spencer Bell. Down Memory Lane sponsored and organized by the Hartselle Historical Society was held Monday night at Hartselle’s First Christian Church where there will be several items of historical significance were display at the century-old church building located on Main Street.
HARTSELLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAAY-TV

Major development coming to Huntsville

The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The Fall issue of Huntsville Magazine is here!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The new issue of Huntsville Magazine is 126 pages of new people, places and ideas to get behind. It’s only the second issue of the publication and copies are flying fast. Inside, readers can learn about an underground speakeasy that requires a secret passcode that changes by the day, a history lesson on one of the the area’s most famous houses and a sneak peek at some premier events you’ll want to attend.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle homecoming kick-off showcases school spirit

Homecoming Kick-Off was held at the Hartselle High School auditorium Sept. 6. School spirit was on display while each class performed their skits. Nominations and voting for the court took place leading up to homecoming week, while the young men raised money for school clubs and organizations to see who would wear the crown.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Tommy Battle
WAFF

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

MidCity District announces $110 million development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2022 WhistleStop Festival back this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 WhistleStop Festival is back this weekend at John Hunt Park to benefit the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum STEM expansion. There will be the Shadetree and KCBS Professional BBQ competition, the People’s Choice Tasting competition, Wing Thing and more. The main focus of the WhistleStop Festival has always been barbeque and this year nearly 110 cookers are expected to compete in competitions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning at Fire Station No. 1. According to a press release from the city of Huntsville, the ceremony...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
#Local Life#Christmas Gifts#Parade#Localevent#Festival#Christmas Tree#The Von Braun Center#Vbc
WAFF

Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it. Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her Son

19-year-old Anthony Eugene Davis lived in Huntsville, Alabama. On January 10, 1992, Anthony left the home he shared with his mother, Bertha Goodlow. Anthony never returned home. According to his mother, she received information that her son was involved in a car accident with five other passengers in the car. Bertha has never seen or heard from her son again. Bertha believes that her son was running with the "wrong crowd," she told WAFF. She discovered Anthony was driving a car that belonged to a man who was supposed to be his "boss."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Street Festival Committee accepting grant applications

MADISON – When the Madison Street Festival closes on Oct. 1, the festival’s lasting influence will live on for months – even years – with community grants that the MSF Committee awards. “Did you know that the Madison Street Festival has a MISSION? Our all-volunteer committee...
MADISON, AL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
tvliving.com

New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
HUNTSVILLE, AL

