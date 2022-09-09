19-year-old Anthony Eugene Davis lived in Huntsville, Alabama. On January 10, 1992, Anthony left the home he shared with his mother, Bertha Goodlow. Anthony never returned home. According to his mother, she received information that her son was involved in a car accident with five other passengers in the car. Bertha has never seen or heard from her son again. Bertha believes that her son was running with the "wrong crowd," she told WAFF. She discovered Anthony was driving a car that belonged to a man who was supposed to be his "boss."

