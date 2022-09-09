Read full article on original website
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Depot Days returns Saturday
Main Street and the surrounding area will be blocked off and people will converge downtown Saturday as the 41st annual Depot Days festival returns. Festival events began this past Sunday night at East Highland Baptist Church with a community worship service led by Spencer Bell. Down Memory Lane sponsored and organized by the Hartselle Historical Society was held Monday night at Hartselle’s First Christian Church where there will be several items of historical significance were display at the century-old church building located on Main Street.
Trustmark offering drive-thru shredding Thursday in Huntsville
Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles.
Monte Sano Art Festival brings more than 130 local artists to Huntsville
The two-day Monte Sano Art Festival brings together nature and art each year.
WAFF
Catalytic converter theft keeps Huntsville American Legion Post from attending funeral
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans in Huntsville’s American Legion Post are calling for justice after thieves made off with the catalytic converter of the post’s van. The volunteers believe the theft happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 237 located next door to the Huntsville Aquatics Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Major development coming to Huntsville
The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. "Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development. Developers and officials say this project...
WAFF
The Fall issue of Huntsville Magazine is here!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The new issue of Huntsville Magazine is 126 pages of new people, places and ideas to get behind. It’s only the second issue of the publication and copies are flying fast. Inside, readers can learn about an underground speakeasy that requires a secret passcode that changes by the day, a history lesson on one of the the area’s most famous houses and a sneak peek at some premier events you’ll want to attend.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle homecoming kick-off showcases school spirit
Homecoming Kick-Off was held at the Hartselle High School auditorium Sept. 6. School spirit was on display while each class performed their skits. Nominations and voting for the court took place leading up to homecoming week, while the young men raised money for school clubs and organizations to see who would wear the crown.
WAFF
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
WAFF
2022 WhistleStop Festival back this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 WhistleStop Festival is back this weekend at John Hunt Park to benefit the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum STEM expansion. There will be the Shadetree and KCBS Professional BBQ competition, the People’s Choice Tasting competition, Wing Thing and more. The main focus of the WhistleStop Festival has always been barbeque and this year nearly 110 cookers are expected to compete in competitions.
WAFF
Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning at Fire Station No. 1. According to a press release from the city of Huntsville, the ceremony...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Huntsville Transit wants public feedback on service, operations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is looking for the best ways for it to improve for people that use it. Huntsville Transit plans to hold community outreach meetings to get feedback from users. Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant, said feedback from the public will be important for future improvements.
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her Son
19-year-old Anthony Eugene Davis lived in Huntsville, Alabama. On January 10, 1992, Anthony left the home he shared with his mother, Bertha Goodlow. Anthony never returned home. According to his mother, she received information that her son was involved in a car accident with five other passengers in the car. Bertha has never seen or heard from her son again. Bertha believes that her son was running with the "wrong crowd," she told WAFF. She discovered Anthony was driving a car that belonged to a man who was supposed to be his "boss."
One year later: African servals escape from Huntsville exotic pet store
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Street Festival Committee accepting grant applications
MADISON – When the Madison Street Festival closes on Oct. 1, the festival’s lasting influence will live on for months – even years – with community grants that the MSF Committee awards. “Did you know that the Madison Street Festival has a MISSION? Our all-volunteer committee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested on marijuana, paraphernalia charges
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
Huntsville woman determined to keep flag flying despite HOA: ‘I’m a fighter’
Members of a Huntsville family says they intend to fly the American flag, as well as the flag of the U.S. Army, outside their Lake Forest home regardless of what a neighborhood homeowners association says. “I don’t mind it getting to this point,” Jill Hudnell said. “I’m a fighter. I...
News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week: Brady
Brady is described as being a medium-sized, super friendly guy with brindle coloring. He loves to run and his favorite game is "catch me if you can."
tvliving.com
New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
Comments / 0