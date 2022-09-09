Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
By the number: A look back on California's historic heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the heatwave finally over, it's worth looking back on the historic event from a data standpoint. The heatwave smashed all-time records, pushed the electrical grid to the max and aided in the outbreak of the Mosquito Fire, which currently sits at 48,700 acres burned. The...
abc10.com
Mosquito Fire: California Wildfire Update, Sept. 11
California Wildfires: The Mosquito Fire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. The massive fire has forced 11,000 from their homes.
abc10.com
Large alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
abc10.com
Virginia man who thought he won $600 ends up winning $1M
VIRGINIA, USA — A Virginia man thought he had won a $600 lottery prize, only to realize he actually won $1 million. Jose Flores Velasquez bought a "20X the Money" scratch-off lottery ticket while picking up a pack of soft drinks at the Safeway on Little River Turnpike in Annandale, Virginia.
Comments / 0