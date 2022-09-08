Read full article on original website
Community rallies as Estacada fire rekindles memories of 2020
When warnings of Level 3 (go now) evacuations hit the Estacada area surrounding Milo McIver State Park, 40-year-old Angie Zeise sprang into action. Accompanied by dozens of volunteers, Zeise helped open up Molalla Buckeroo, 20 miles southwest of Estacada, as a campsite and animal shelter for those who were under evacuation. Zeise arrived at 1 a.m. Saturday, approximately four hours after the blaze in McIver park had started, and hasn’t left since.
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
WWEEK
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school
Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Climbing gym opens in Gresham
Rock Haven offers a wide variety of bouldering routes, classes and weights.East County boulderers have a new mecca with the introduction of Rock Haven, Gresham's own climbing gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. {obj:65599:Rock Haven's co-founders had been grappling with the idea of launching a gym for nearly two decades before they opened their East County location. The dream was shared by all four of the founders: Jen and Igor Zelen, Bill Righter and Travis Lovejoy. The group met in the early 2000s while bouldering at the same gym in Beaverton. They quickly became friends and slowly hatched the...
‘One hit wonder’: Thunder shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Seeing rats? Expert weighs in on how to fix Portland’s rat problem
There has been about a 400% increase in rat-related calls since 2020, according to an Interstate Pest Management employee.
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
‘It’s prehistoric over here’: Planned power outages last longer than expected in parts of Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Houses along Red Cedar Court in Portland's West Hills were dark Sunday morning. The families living there are just some of the hundred Oregonians who woke up Sunday morning without power after planned outages from Portland General Electric and Pacific Power. The utility companies cut power...
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Level 3 evacuations in place for Milo McIver State Park Fire
Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.
Ceremony held inside Willamette National Cemetery for two unclaimed veterans
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two unclaimed veterans were honored during a ceremony inside Willamette National Cemetery on Thursday. Neither veteran had any family members to claim or accept their burial flags. 90-year-old Robert Greer died last month, and 55-year-old Jesse Eugene Pearce died in July. Greer was an Army veteran...
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
