ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canbyfirst.com

Canby Comes Together to Remember 9/11 Victims, Responders

The Canby Fire District’s 21st anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony took place Sunday morning, as planned, thanks to a rapid improvement in the red flag fire conditions that had plagued the area Friday and Saturday. Canby Fire Chief Jim Davis served as master of ceremonies, while guest speakers reflected on...
CANBY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Lessons#Piano Lessons#Private Lessons#New Home#Canby Music Repair Tech
The Oregonian

Community rallies as Estacada fire rekindles memories of 2020

When warnings of Level 3 (go now) evacuations hit the Estacada area surrounding Milo McIver State Park, 40-year-old Angie Zeise sprang into action. Accompanied by dozens of volunteers, Zeise helped open up Molalla Buckeroo, 20 miles southwest of Estacada, as a campsite and animal shelter for those who were under evacuation. Zeise arrived at 1 a.m. Saturday, approximately four hours after the blaze in McIver park had started, and hasn’t left since.
ESTACADA, OR
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school

Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canby, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Climbing gym opens in Gresham

Rock Haven offers a wide variety of bouldering routes, classes and weights.East County boulderers have a new mecca with the introduction of Rock Haven, Gresham's own climbing gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave. {obj:65599:Rock Haven's co-founders had been grappling with the idea of launching a gym for nearly two decades before they opened their East County location. The dream was shared by all four of the founders: Jen and Igor Zelen, Bill Righter and Travis Lovejoy. The group met in the early 2000s while bouldering at the same gym in Beaverton. They quickly became friends and slowly hatched the...
GRESHAM, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy