Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic

U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com

Risk-Off Mood Prevails. Could U.S. CPIs Change that?

Bitcoin witnessed a significant price movement over the past few days. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market is normal, but the price movement's direction surprised traders. Bitcoin saw a 13.28% increase since Friday, recording its strongest increase since July 2022. The price is now at a 24-day-high. Cryptocurrency is not the...
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 115 Pts; Sentiment Positive Ahead of Key CPI Release

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week ahead of the release of key inflation data which could guide the Federal Reserve’s thinking. At 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 115 points or...
investing.com

Ukraine Advance, Euro Gains, Peace at Disney - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Ukraine's spectacularly advances on the battlefield give a pep to risk appetite, especially in Europe. ECB officials push for more interest rate hikes. Walt Disney 's in focus after Dan Loeb swings behind the board's plans for ESPN, and Oracle reports after the close. The Department of Agriculture kicks off a big week for grains with its WASDE report. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, September 12.
investing.com

ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos. The three-quarter-point move marked an unprecedented monetary-tightening step by the ECB, which has been accused of acting too sluggishly to counter record...
investing.com

ECB's Centeno urges policymakers not to rush into 'pro-cyclical' measures

LISBON (Reuters) -European policymakers should avoid taking rushed pro-cyclical measures in response to high inflation, which is expected to slow down over time and converge with European Central Bank targets, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Thursday. Pro-cyclical policies tend to reinforce the existing conditions facing an economy...
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Retreats Ahead Of Inflation Data

US dollar bulls have seemingly halted their ascension as they wait for the US inflation data due this Tuesday. The market predicts that August's headline CPI may edge lower by 0.1%, further strengthening the case that US inflation has peaked. Even so, it is said that the US dollar has...
Reuters

European shares rise on gains in bank, Ukrainian advances

Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday after Ukrainian forces made rapid gains in recapturing some seized territories, while banks advanced for a third straight session on bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).
investing.com

S&P 500 Earnings: You Have To Respect The Bear Case

After last week, the 2022 YTD return on the 60% / 40% benchmark portfolio is -12.78%, improved from the previous week’s -14.41 and improved from the week of June 17th’s -17.98%. The improvement in the 60% / 40% return, came entirely from the gain in the S&P 500...
investing.com

Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting

Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k. Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours. After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down.
investing.com

Dollar Slips, Euro Jumps on Hawkish ECB Stance

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, while the euro jumped to a three-week high as traders reassessed the European Central Bank’s interest rate trajectory in the wake of last week’s jumbo rate hike. At 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
