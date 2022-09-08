Read full article on original website
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
The European Central Bank just made its biggest rate hike ever. Here's what it means, why it happened, and what comes next.
Central banks around the world are hiking interest rates, and on Thursday the European Central Bank mirrored the Fed with a 75 basis point move.
Stock Market Today - 9/12: Stocks Extend Gains Amid Dollar Retreat With Inflation Data In Focus
U.S. equity futures bumped higher Monday, extending gains for Wall Street after its first weekly advance in over a month, as a sliding U.S. dollar added to global risk appetite. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 1% lower from Friday's...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
Risk-Off Mood Prevails. Could U.S. CPIs Change that?
Bitcoin witnessed a significant price movement over the past few days. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market is normal, but the price movement's direction surprised traders. Bitcoin saw a 13.28% increase since Friday, recording its strongest increase since July 2022. The price is now at a 24-day-high. Cryptocurrency is not the...
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
investing.com
Dow Futures Rise 115 Pts; Sentiment Positive Ahead of Key CPI Release
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week ahead of the release of key inflation data which could guide the Federal Reserve’s thinking. At 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 115 points or...
investing.com
Ukraine Advance, Euro Gains, Peace at Disney - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- Ukraine's spectacularly advances on the battlefield give a pep to risk appetite, especially in Europe. ECB officials push for more interest rate hikes. Walt Disney 's in focus after Dan Loeb swings behind the board's plans for ESPN, and Oracle reports after the close. The Department of Agriculture kicks off a big week for grains with its WASDE report. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, September 12.
investing.com
ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos. The three-quarter-point move marked an unprecedented monetary-tightening step by the ECB, which has been accused of acting too sluggishly to counter record...
investing.com
ECB's Centeno urges policymakers not to rush into 'pro-cyclical' measures
LISBON (Reuters) -European policymakers should avoid taking rushed pro-cyclical measures in response to high inflation, which is expected to slow down over time and converge with European Central Bank targets, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Thursday. Pro-cyclical policies tend to reinforce the existing conditions facing an economy...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Retreats Ahead Of Inflation Data
US dollar bulls have seemingly halted their ascension as they wait for the US inflation data due this Tuesday. The market predicts that August's headline CPI may edge lower by 0.1%, further strengthening the case that US inflation has peaked. Even so, it is said that the US dollar has...
investing.com
Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Metals Hedge For U.S. Fed Amid China COVID Backdrop
Traders trying to decide on right hedge ahead of Fed rate decision. China’s COVID outbreak continues to throttle market confidence. Bevy of consumer price index reports for August due this week. With slightly more than a week to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike, commodity traders are trying to...
European shares rise on gains in bank, Ukrainian advances
Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday after Ukrainian forces made rapid gains in recapturing some seized territories, while banks advanced for a third straight session on bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB).
investing.com
S&P 500 Earnings: You Have To Respect The Bear Case
After last week, the 2022 YTD return on the 60% / 40% benchmark portfolio is -12.78%, improved from the previous week’s -14.41 and improved from the week of June 17th’s -17.98%. The improvement in the 60% / 40% return, came entirely from the gain in the S&P 500...
investing.com
Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting
Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k. Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours. After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down.
investing.com
Dollar Slips, Euro Jumps on Hawkish ECB Stance
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar weakened in early European trade Monday, while the euro jumped to a three-week high as traders reassessed the European Central Bank’s interest rate trajectory in the wake of last week’s jumbo rate hike. At 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks...
investing.com
EU cautious on Hungary's 'charm offensive' as billions of funds hang in balance -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to see more action from Hungary on stepping up anti-corruption safeguards before Brussels agrees to unlock EU funds, EU sources said. One source called Budapest's efforts to secure funds a "charm offensive" but said there had been no "immediate breakthrough" in talks on...
