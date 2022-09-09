Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
An overhaul to Sulphur’s city charter is in the works after Monday's regular meeting
KPLC TV
Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate. 7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.
KPLC TV
Carnegie Memorial Library hosts seed giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Carnegie Memorial Library is hosting a seed giveaway program to those wishing to try their hand at gardening or to beautify their surroundings. The seeds range from: scarlet nantes, catnip, cilantro, lavender, and many more to choose from. Patrons are invited to stop by...
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
KPLC TV
School lunch menus
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Brown sugar & cinnamon oatmeal, buttered toast, cinnamon apple slices, fruit juice, mandarin, orange chicken, Asian noodles, peas & carrots, broccoli & cheese, fortune cookies, strawberry cups and a choice of milk. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Very berry blueberry muffins, fresh bananas, fruit juice, chili cheese...
KPLC TV
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
KPLC TV
Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2022. Glenn Charles Johnson, 32, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; out of state detainer. Tyrone Joseph Handy Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons. Bradley Gerarld Berard, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an...
KPLC TV
Where were you on September 11
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - 21 years ago, one of the worst acts of terrorism happened on American soil. Many might say the world stopped turning for a moment because even now, so many still vividly remember what happened. “I was at McNeese, in my favorite art class and we were...
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
KPLC TV
TDL Week 2 | Sulphur Golden Tornadoes @ Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Golden Tors of Sulphur had to travel for week two, heading over to Acadiana to take on the Wreckin’ Rams. Rams quarterback Caden Dibetta keeps it on the option and picks up a huge gain. A little later in the game, Tors quarterback Gage...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles retired priest reflects on being in New York one month after 9/11 attacks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The devastation of September 11, 2001 continues to be a reminder of how united we are in America. 7News spoke with one Lake Charles man who was on the ground in New York a month after the attack to aid in helping our country heal.
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
KPLC TV
Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument. Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
