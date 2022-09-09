ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate. 7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Carnegie Memorial Library hosts seed giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Carnegie Memorial Library is hosting a seed giveaway program to those wishing to try their hand at gardening or to beautify their surroundings. The seeds range from: scarlet nantes, catnip, cilantro, lavender, and many more to choose from. Patrons are invited to stop by...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

School lunch menus

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Brown sugar & cinnamon oatmeal, buttered toast, cinnamon apple slices, fruit juice, mandarin, orange chicken, Asian noodles, peas & carrots, broccoli & cheese, fortune cookies, strawberry cups and a choice of milk. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Very berry blueberry muffins, fresh bananas, fruit juice, chili cheese...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2022. Glenn Charles Johnson, 32, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; out of state detainer. Tyrone Joseph Handy Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons. Bradley Gerarld Berard, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Where were you on September 11

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - 21 years ago, one of the worst acts of terrorism happened on American soil. Many might say the world stopped turning for a moment because even now, so many still vividly remember what happened. “I was at McNeese, in my favorite art class and we were...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL Week 2 | Sulphur Golden Tornadoes @ Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Golden Tors of Sulphur had to travel for week two, heading over to Acadiana to take on the Wreckin’ Rams. Rams quarterback Caden Dibetta keeps it on the option and picks up a huge gain. A little later in the game, Tors quarterback Gage...
SULPHUR, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument. Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.
SULPHUR, LA

