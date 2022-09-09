Read full article on original website
Avon seeks to improve town-wide waste diversion with proposed recycling ordinance
At its Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, the Avon Town Council will consider adopting a new ordinance that would establish recycling requirements in the town — helping it to better reach county-wide waste diversion and climate action goals. The Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative has an established goal of diverting...
Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October
Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds
The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Eagle County to share first design concepts for fairgrounds
The public is invited to view design concepts for the Fairgrounds Master Plan Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County government building. Eagle County entered into an agreement for fairgrounds master planning and design services with Populus, Inc., a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues. Populus has incorporated public input with its own analysis to generate the design concepts it will be presenting.
Letter: East Vail saga lands in court
“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
Letter: Yes to regional transportation authority
As a mother and a teacher, it has always been important for me to forecast a problem before conflict arises for a more successful outcome for my children and my students. I am sure that this resonates with most of you reading this. We need to enhance our transit system so that it will continue to help our growing community get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation, and other community services safely and efficiently.
Vail may go beyond what’s in state’s plastics legislation
Vail’s two large grocery stores have since 2015 stopped offering plastic shopping bags to customers. A recent state law may allow the town to go further. The first portion of a 2021 law called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That part of the law imposes a 10-cent fee on all plastic and paper bags, although local governments can raise that fee.
Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer
The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
Obituary: Bradley Ghent
Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail
Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes
The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
Solar power is coming to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
What Eagle Valley Wildland is doing to mitigate wildfire risk in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch
Whether through the numerous EC Alerts or the visual imprints of the work looking toward Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch, Eagle County residents are likely aware of the wildfire mitigation efforts being made in the area by Eagle Valley Wildland. And while residents have likely seen the newly created stripe...
Eagle County solicits pro and con statements on ballot measures
Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on two ballot measures, Ballot Issue 1A and 1B, which will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot. Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.
Curious Nature: Enjoying the outdoors sustainably
The urge to leave one’s mark on the world may be a uniquely human trait. But this month on Saturday, Sept. 17, National CleanUp Day and World Cleanup Day remind us that there are some marks we don’t want to leave behind when out in nature — our waste.
Highway 24 reopens following fire activity near Red Cliff
Highway 24 south of Red Cliff in the Homestake Peak area reopened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday following a nearly two-hour closure as local agencies responded to a camper fire. Crews were on the scene at approximately 4:38 p.m., and by 6:16 p.m., mop-up operations were in effect and the highway reopened at 6:34 p.m.
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
CMAS scores give insight into learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Earlier this spring, the Eagle County School District — alongside the rest of the state — returned to a full schedule of Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS testing after two years of either eliminated or reduced testing due to the pandemic. The Colorado Department of Education...
