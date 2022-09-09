Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
ISU football returns to Holt Arena Saturday as Vander Waal gets sidelined 4-6 weeks
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new era at Holt Arena begins Saturday when the Idaho State Bengals begin their home schedule against the Central Arkansas Bears, but ISU will take the new turf field without its starting quarterback. Idaho State QB Tyler Vander Waal suffered a broken collarbone in Saturday's...
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Man in green underwear interrupts Demolition Derby
BLACKFOOT — With excellent entertainment, delicious food, amazing animals, local talent and fun for everyone, you could say Eastern Idaho State Fair was on a winning streak this year. The fair came to an end Saturday night with the sold-out Demolition Derby. Thousands of fans watched the excitement of...
eastidahonews.com
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida Counties. The post Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Serving an all-American menu is a longstanding tradition at Rupe’s Burgers
BLACKFOOT – For 35 years, Rupe’s Burgers at 32 Northeast Main in Blackfoot has been serving customers an all-American menu of burgers, sandwiches, french fries, tater tots, chicken strips, finger steaks, ice cream and more. EastIdahoNews.com recently paid a visit to the restaurant, where we tried the All-American...
eastidahonews.com
Meet the woman who’s been to the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year for the past 8 decades
BLACKFOOT — Marilyn Clement may be the only person who can say she’s attended the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year for the past eight decades (well, except in 2020 when the fair was canceled due to the pandemic). Clement, who turned 90 in April, lives in Blackfoot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
LEGO MASTERS: Pocatello siblings to compete in Fox's nationally televised reality TV show
POCATELLO — One look at local resident Drew Maynard’s Lego replica of the One World Trade Center and it’s no surprise the producers of a nationally televised show asked him to put his brick-building skills to the test. Joined by his sister Miranda, the sibling pair from Pocatello are one of twelve teams of two competing on the third season of Fox’s hit reality show “Lego Masters'', hosted by comedian Will Arnett and set to air on Sept. 21. ...
eastidahonews.com
Two and a Half Mile Fire measured at 8,700 acres; full containment expected Sunday
CHUBBUCK — A wildfire burning between Chubbuck and Fort Hall is now measuring at 8,700 acres, and containment of the blaze is expected soon. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Chris Burger said the Two and a Half Mile Fire was 60 percent contained on Friday night, and full containment of the fire is now expected by Sunday evening.
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming
IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance
In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation
Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
eastidahonews.com
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
'Sins of Our Mother': Could Lori Vallow documentary impact jury selection?
BOISE, Idaho — On Sept. 14, the three-part documentary series "Sins of Our Mother" airs on Netflix. The docu-series is about Lori Vallow, who is charged with killing her two Rexburg kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Their remains were found on her current husband's property in 2020....
Two and a Half Mile Fire 100% contained
The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing. The post Two and a Half Mile Fire 100% contained appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 1