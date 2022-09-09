ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
eastidahonews.com

WATCH: Man in green underwear interrupts Demolition Derby

BLACKFOOT — With excellent entertainment, delicious food, amazing animals, local talent and fun for everyone, you could say Eastern Idaho State Fair was on a winning streak this year. The fair came to an end Saturday night with the sold-out Demolition Derby. Thousands of fans watched the excitement of...
eastidahonews.com

World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Idaho Sports
Person
Michael Berger
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

LEGO MASTERS: Pocatello siblings to compete in Fox's nationally televised reality TV show

POCATELLO — One look at local resident Drew Maynard’s Lego replica of the One World Trade Center and it’s no surprise the producers of a nationally televised show asked him to put his brick-building skills to the test. Joined by his sister Miranda, the sibling pair from Pocatello are one of twelve teams of two competing on the third season of Fox’s hit reality show “Lego Masters'', hosted by comedian Will Arnett and set to air on Sept. 21. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
JACKSON, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance

In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation

Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
FORT HALL, ID
Big Country News

Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation

A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

