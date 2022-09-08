ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Fox News

Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration

The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
CNN

These states will have abortion on the ballot in November

Voters in a small number of states will decide in November how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
VERMONT STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan Supreme Court clears abortion measure for November ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a ballot measure on the state's abortion restrictions can be voted on in November. The 5-2 ruling allows the Michigan Right to Reproductive Freedom initiative to appear on the ballot, which activists hope will boost Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection bid by fueling Democratic enthusiasm. It failed to make the ballot during an Aug. 30 Michigan Board of State Canvassers vote that deadlocked 2-2 along party lines.
MICHIGAN STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban

The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
BRISTOL, TN

