Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
GOP Candidate Holds Baby in Campaign Ad While Saying He's for Abortion
"In Minnesota, it's a protected constitutional right, and no governor can change that," says Scott Jensen, a Republican gubernatorial candidate.
John Fetterman holding pro-abortion rally on 9/11 with anti-police Planned Parenthood activist
John Fetterman is set to appear at a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights on Sunday, marking the Democratic candidate’s latest public appearance since suffering a stroke in May.
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
The weirdest campaign in the country is happening in Pennsylvania
For as long as there have been campaigns, they have worked like this: You run to appeal to your party's base to win the primary and then, with that task done, you immediately begin to round off the hard edges of your policies to appeal to the centrist voters who tend to be the deciding votes in general elections.
Republicans Are Desperately Trying to Change Their Tune on Abortion
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the months following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, popular support for abortion has energized Democrats—especially women—and cut into Republicans’ polling leads ahead of the midterms. The latest Pew...
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
Highly restrictive abortion laws that recently passed in Louisiana have sparked confusion that may have caused a woman to be denied an abortion for her nonviable pregnancy — despite the fact that, even under the draconian new legislation, the procedure should have been permitted. The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis,...
Michigan's 90-year-old abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it.
Gov. Wolf Issues Executive Order Expanding Voter Registration
The Governor has taken unilateral action to expand voter registration for eligible residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept 7, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-03. The order designates seven existing government entities as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA). As such, they will be required to provide voter registration literature and services to eligible Pennsylvanians.
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
These states will have abortion on the ballot in November
Voters in a small number of states will decide in November how those states should handle the abortion issue. Abortion rights have taken on an increased significance and become a top focus in the midterm elections after the US Supreme Court's ruling this summer that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to the procedure.
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
Washington Examiner
Michigan Supreme Court clears abortion measure for November ballot
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a ballot measure on the state's abortion restrictions can be voted on in November. The 5-2 ruling allows the Michigan Right to Reproductive Freedom initiative to appear on the ballot, which activists hope will boost Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection bid by fueling Democratic enthusiasm. It failed to make the ballot during an Aug. 30 Michigan Board of State Canvassers vote that deadlocked 2-2 along party lines.
International Business Times
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban
The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
