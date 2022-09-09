ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Letter: Dog trespassing tragedy

I painfully read the article regarding the dog trespassing that ended in the animal’s death. So this means I can shoot any dog or person trespassing in my yard? How about all the golfers trying to retrieve their balls in my yard? I can shoot them?. How about the...
AVON, CO
Boebert, Frisch spar over water, legislation and steak dinner

Tension bubbled in Grand Junction on Saturday night when U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., clashed with Adam Frisch during a heated debate. The Western Colorado Candidate Debates, hosted by Club 20 in partnership with Colorado Mesa University and The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, was the backdrop of several political jousting matches on Saturday, though the showdown between Boebert and Frisch — the final debate of the night — was certainly the most anticipated.
COLORADO STATE
Avon, CO
Letter: In support of regional transportation authority

As chairman of the board of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, I recognize the number of challenges facing the Eagle River Valley. Workforce housing, early childhood care, mental health, workforce retention and attraction all rank high as pressure points for our businesses and our community. In November,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October

Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
MINTURN, CO
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds

The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail may go beyond what’s in state’s plastics legislation

Vail’s two large grocery stores have since 2015 stopped offering plastic shopping bags to customers. A recent state law may allow the town to go further. The first portion of a 2021 law called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That part of the law imposes a 10-cent fee on all plastic and paper bags, although local governments can raise that fee.
VAIL, CO
Lewis: A perfect storm

A perfect storm is defined as “a critical or disastrous situation created by a powerful concurrence of factors.” The perfect storm currently facing Americans includes high inflation, gas prices (lower now but still high), goods shortages, and frequent flight cancellations. I argue that these factors are the result of one single problem — a dramatic and unprecedented shortage of workers.
COLORADO STATE
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes

The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
VAIL, CO
Letter: East Vail saga lands in court

“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
VAIL, CO
Solar power is coming to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
VAIL, CO
Letter: Someone please explain this to me

So a bow hunter who is out to kill deer, shoots and kills a pet dog who he states is “endangering” the young deer, and to further the justification the dog is trespassing on his property. I guess the killing of a young deer’s parent is not endangering, but killing a pet dog is somehow protecting what he is trying to kill?
VAIL, CO
Letter: Response to Delanoy letter

I’m responding to the letter published in the Sunday, Sept. 4 print edition of the Vail Daily written by Kay Delanoy. The writer’s scolding tone first made me cringe, so I had to go back and filter out the vitriol to see the points she was making. She never defines who is rich, but she knows who they are and they’re all evil. That’s simply not true.
VAIL, CO
Romer: It’s the but that makes it all possible

As we head into the fall, it’s never too early to prepare for Election Day. From verifying your registration to finding early voting information, be sure you are ready to make your voice heard on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is important to consider the impacts on our community —...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires

A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
IDAHO STATE
Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer

The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
VAIL, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

