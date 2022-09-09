Read full article on original website
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
MMA Fighting
Video: Le’Veon Bell demolishes Adrian Peterson with vicious knockout at Social Gloves 2
Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson may have been an exhibition bout, but that didn’t stop Bell from throwing punches with bad intentions. In the battle between two former All-Pro NFL running backs at Social Gloves 2, Bell scored a massive fifth-round knockout of Peterson, dropping the 37-year-old with a heavy right hand in the bout’s closing minutes. Bell vs. Peterson was technically an exhibition bout, so there is no official winner, but watch highlights of the knockout below and judge for yourself.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson will is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once
Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route-runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive gameplan, Gesicki may no longer fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Dak Prescott hand injury: What are Cowboys' QB options with Prescott set to miss multiple weeks?
The Cowboys didn't just lose an ugly season opener on Sunday night, falling 19-3 to the Buccaneers in a dismal offensive showing. They also lost one of the few remaining stars of their offensive lineup, with quarterback Dak Prescott set to miss multiple games after requiring hand surgery from an injury suffered against Tampa Bay. Now what happens at QB in Dallas?
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: May need work on passing downs
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested Rex Burkhead played more than Pierce in Week 1 because the rookie is not the top option in passing situations, the Texans' official site reports. "As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more. Passing plays, passing situations, Rex was our lead back in that situation, so that's kind of what happened," the coach said.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Texans' Lovie Smith explains decision to play for tie rather than win in overtime against Colts in Week 1
Week 1 saw some wild games, including a tie, which was only the 15th in Week 1 history. The tie came from the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, a matchup that ended with a score of 20-20. With 26 seconds left in overtime, the Texans were at the Colts' 49-yard...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Picks up minor issue
Williams is dealing with a rib soreness injury suffered in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Williams confirmed that he did not break any of his ribs during the Falcons' Week 1 loss and that he only has some slight soreness Monday. The 30-year-old managed just two rushes for two yards over 10 offensive snaps played as he was sidelined for much of Sunday's season opener. Assuming this injury does not ultimately prove more significant, Williams should see increased opportunities while serving as the team's No. 2 back behind Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 2 against the Rams.
