Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route-runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive gameplan, Gesicki may no longer fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO