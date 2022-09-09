Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI'm really glad that it's not in cashIga Swiatek as she collected a cheque for 2.6m US dollarsBreaking new groundHistory for 🇵🇭!Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipino to win...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO