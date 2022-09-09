ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ESPN

Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open

NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
The Independent

US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI'm really glad that it's not in cashIga Swiatek as she collected a cheque for 2.6m US dollarsBreaking new groundHistory for 🇵🇭!Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipino to win...
BBC

US Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid denied sixth successive Flushing Meadows title

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were denied a sixth successive US Open men's...
