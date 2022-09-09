Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
CBS Sports
US Open 2022 women's final: Iga Świątek battles past Ons Jabeur for second Grand Slam win of the season
Iga Świątek has reached yet another peak in her transcendent 2022 season. The 21-year-old defeated Ons Jabeur in Saturday's US Open women's final, becoming the first Polish woman to win the tournament. Świątek, the 2022 French Open champion, also became the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two majors in the same year.
Iga Swiatek Downs Ons Jabeur To Win US Open: 'I'm So Proud I Could Handle It Mentally'
© Reuters. Iga Swiatek Downs Ons Jabeur To Win US Open: 'I'm So Proud I Could Handle It Mentally'. Poland's Iga Swiatek won the U.S. Open women's singles final after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The number one ranked women's tennis player,...
BBC
US Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid denied sixth successive Flushing Meadows title
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were denied a sixth successive US Open men's...
Tennis-Siniakova and Krejcikova storm back to win U.S. Open doubles title
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Dominant Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova rallied to beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-5 6-1 on Sunday and collect their third Grand Slam doubles title of the year and sixth overall.
Alcaraz, Ruud at 1-2 in ATP rankings; Swiatek, Jabeur in WTA
NEW YORK — (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 on Monday at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. “It’s a dream. At the moment, I can't believe I reached No....
CBS Sports
US Open 2022 men's final: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, tops Casper Ruud to win his first Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz, at just 19, completed an improbable journey on Sunday in Flushing Meadows as he defeated No. 5 Casper Ruud to win the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz came away with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over Ruud to win his first career Grand Slam title. In doing so,...
